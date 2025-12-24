Case Study – KST-1P Solar Tracker Powers Mexico's Clean Energy Transition
KST-1P is one of the most widely recognized trackers in the KST Series, and it has been chosen once again for this exciting solar project in Mexico, standing out for its exceptional cost-effectiveness and high energy efficiency.
With its proven stability under diverse weather conditions and adaptability to uneven terrain, the KST-1P solar tracker ensures consistent and reliable energy output. It not only optimizes energy yield but also supports Mexico toward its ambitious clean energy transition goals.
**Project information**
- Location: Mexico
- Size of system: 500kW
- Wind speed: 22m/s
- Design standard: USA
- Foundation: Ramming Pile
- Material: Zn-Al-Mg Coated Steel & Hot-Dip Galvanizing Carbon Steel
- Minimum ground clearance: 500mm
- Module orientation: 1P Portrait
- PV-Modules quantity per two rows: 1Px62
- Control unit power supply: Self-powered
Special Features of Kseng Solar's KST-1P Solar Tracker
- Cost-effective, stable & efficient system
- Effectively reduce torsional stress on the torque tube by 5-10%
- Adapt to various terrains allowing a north-south slope up to 20%
- AI algorithm to maximize power generation
Find more about the product: https://www.xmkseng.com/kst-1p_c17
