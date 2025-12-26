Rooftop Solar PV Market Accelerates as Demand for Clean Power Rises Worldwide

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, the rooftop solar PV market size was valued at $51.2 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach $89.8 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2023 to 2032. The market's steady expansion reflects the global shift toward renewable energy, decentralized power generation, and cost-effective electricity solutions.



More Headlines Articles

Introduction: Rooftop Solar as a Pillar of Clean EnergyRooftop solar photovoltaic (PV) systems convert sunlight into electricity using solar panels installed on residential, commercial, and industrial buildings. These systems enable users to generate their own power, reduce electricity bills, and lower carbon emissions. As per insights from the Institute for Energy Economics & Financial Analysis, rooftop solar offers a sustainable energy alternative while improving energy security.The rooftop solar PV market continues to gain traction as governments, businesses, and homeowners increasingly recognize the benefits of utilizing unused rooftop spaces to harvest solar energy. Declining solar panel prices and improvements in efficiency have further strengthened market adoption worldwide.Regional OutlookAsia-Pacific remains the largest and fastest-growing region in the rooftop solar PV market. Heavy investments in infrastructure, rising electricity demand, and favorable government policies are driving adoption. Europe and North America also present strong growth opportunities, supported by carbon reduction targets and renewable energy mandates.Market Dynamics Driving GrowthOne of the key factors fueling the rooftop solar PV market growth is the rising demand for renewable power driven by rapid industrialization and urbanization. As energy consumption increases across developing and developed economies, rooftop solar systems provide a scalable and reliable solution to meet electricity demand.Another major growth driver is the decline in solar panel manufacturing costs. Expanded global manufacturing capacity, particularly in Asia-Pacific, has reduced system prices and improved affordability. In parallel, increased awareness among policymakers and consumers about climate change and greenhouse gas emissions has encouraged investment in rooftop solar PV installations.Government incentives play a crucial role in accelerating the rooftop solar PV market. Subsidies, tax credits, net-metering policies, and renewable energy targets are motivating end users to install rooftop solar systems. These initiatives not only support clean energy adoption but also help countries reduce dependence on fossil fuels.Asia-Pacific Leads Global AdoptionAsia-Pacific dominates the global rooftop solar PV market, accounting for nearly 50% of total market share. Rapid growth in industrial, commercial, and residential sectors has increased electricity demand across countries such as China, India, and Southeast Asian nations. Government-led renewable energy programs and infrastructure investments are accelerating rooftop solar adoption in the region.The increasing focus on energy independence and sustainable development has encouraged end users to integrate rooftop solar PV systems, making Asia-Pacific the fastest-growing regional market during the forecast period.Segmentation Analysis of the Rooftop Solar PV MarketThe global rooftop solar PV market is segmented by deployment, technology, grid type, end use, and region.By DeploymentPole-mounted rooftop solar systems held more than two-thirds of market revenue in 2022. These systems are widely used in solar street lighting, emergency road equipment, and public infrastructure projects. However, terrace-mounted systems are expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 6.2%, supported by government programs promoting rooftop solar installations on buildings.By TechnologyCrystalline silicon technology dominated the rooftop solar PV market, accounting for over 80% of revenue in 2022. Its dominance is attributed to cost-effectiveness, high efficiency, and a well-established supply chain. Meanwhile, thin-film solar technology is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.0%, driven by its lightweight design, flexibility, and increasing use in commercial buildings and solar windows.By Grid TypeGrid-connected rooftop solar PV systems held more than four-fifths of total market share in 2022. The integration of rooftop solar with existing grid infrastructure allows users to export surplus electricity, making it an attractive option for urban and industrial users. Conversely, off-grid systems are expected to witness strong growth due to rising demand in rural and remote areas and supportive government incentives.By End UseThe industrial segment accounted for over 40% of rooftop solar PV market revenue in 2022, driven by the need for backup power and uninterrupted energy supply. However, the commercial segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.3%, supported by rapid commercial infrastructure development and sustainability goals in emerging economies.Competitive LandscapeThe rooftop solar PV market is highly competitive, with key players focusing on technological innovation, capacity expansion, and strategic partnerships. Major companies operating in the market include JinkoSolar, JA Solar, Trina Solar, LONGi Solar, Canadian Solar, First Solar, SunPower Corporation, Hanwha Q CELLS, Indosolar, and E-Ton Solar.Ongoing advancements in energy storage, system efficiency, and manufacturing processes are expected to further strengthen market competitiveness and adoption rates.ConclusionThe rooftop solar PV market is set for sustained growth over the next decade, driven by renewable energy demand, declining technology costs, and supportive government policies. As sustainability becomes a global priority, rooftop solar PV systems will continue to play a critical role in transforming the global energy landscape.