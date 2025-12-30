Case Study – Energizing Germany with Kseng Solar’s Zn-Al-Mg Ground Mounting System
Located in Germany, the project adopted Zn-Al-Mg coated steel structures from Kseng Solar, a widely favored cost-effective solution ideal for various scenarios.
Made of high-strength Zn-Al-Mg coating, the system is manufactured at Kseng Solar's dual manufacturing bases and undergoes strict in-house quality controls, delivering superior corrosion resistance and long-lasting performance.
**Project information**
- Location: Germany
- Size of system: 650kW
- Wind speed: 25m/s
- Snow load: 0.5kpa
- Design standard: USA
- Foundation: Ground Screw
- Material: Zn-Al-Mg Coated Steel
- Unit array: 2x18 ( 36 pcs)
- Module size: 2382x1134x34mm
- Ground clearance: 600 mm
Special Features of Kseng Solar's Zn-Al-Mg Ground Mounting System
- Most economical ground mounting system
- Suitable for a wide range of soil types
- Zn-Al-Mg Coated Steel for enhanced corrosion resistance
- Modular design allows for quick and easy installation
Find more about the product: https://www.xmkseng.com/zn-al-mg-coated-steel-ground-mount-solar-racking-systems-with-high-durability_p264.html
