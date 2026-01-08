Case Study – Kseng Solar Delivers Another 1.4MW Solar Tracker to Italy
A 1.4MW solar tracker project in Italy, powered by Kseng Solar's KST-1P Solar Tracker, is now running smoothly.
A 1.4MW solar tracker project in Italy, powered by Kseng Solar's KST-1P Solar Tracker, is now running smoothly.
Notably, the project site features extremely challenging terrain, with a 10° slope in both the north-south and east-west directions. Faced with this difficult topography, Kseng Solar's experienced engineer team designed a custom short-row layout, which not only simplified installation but also maximized energy yield, earning high praise from the client.
**Project information**
- Location: Italy
- Size of system: 1.2MW
- Design wind speed: 28 m/s
- Design snow: 1.2kN/m²
- Design standard: Eurocode 1991-4
- Field temperature: -15℃－40℃
- Foundation: Ramming Pile
- Material: Zn-Al-Mg Coated Steel & Hot-Dip Galvanizing Carbon Steel
- Minimum ground clearance: 1300mm
- Module orientation: 1P Portrait
- PV-Modules quantity per rows: 18PCS
- Control unit power supply: Self-powered
Special Features of Kseng Solar's KST-1P Solar Tracker
- Adapt to various terrains allowing a north-south slope up to 20%
- AI algorithm to maximize power generation
- Fully fit for 210mm modules
- Easy installation & maintenance
Find more about the product: https://www.xmkseng.com/kst-1p_c17
Featured Product
MORNINGSTAR - ReadyEdge
The ReadyEdgeTM (RE-1) accessory is an intelligent system controlling and reporting device meant to make monitoring your solar energy system more transparent. Enabling access to LiveViewTM 2.0 and Morningstar Solar ConnectTM, ReadyEdge provides data from all compatible Morningstar devices in your system. It is designed to be paired with the three ReadyBlock options, up to six total, with the possibility to use multiple ReadyShunts and ReadyRelays. The ReadyEdge is compatible with select Morningstar products.