Case Study – Kseng Solar Delivers Another 1.4MW Solar Tracker to Italy

The ReadyEdgeTM (RE-1) accessory is an intelligent system controlling and reporting device meant to make monitoring your solar energy system more transparent. Enabling access to LiveViewTM 2.0 and Morningstar Solar ConnectTM, ReadyEdge provides data from all compatible Morningstar devices in your system. It is designed to be paired with the three ReadyBlock options, up to six total, with the possibility to use multiple ReadyShunts and ReadyRelays. The ReadyEdge is compatible with select Morningstar products.