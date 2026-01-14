A Year Defined by Intensifying Competition, Resource Security, and the Rise of Economic Durability as Cleantech’s New Mandate

San Francisco, CA - January 14, 2026 — Cleantech Group today announced the release of the 2026 Global Cleantech 100, its annual list recognizing companies poised to deliver solutions that advance a cleaner, more resilient global future.



Now in its 17th year, the report highlights innovators addressing some of the world's most urgent environmental and infrastructure challenges. The Global Cleantech 100 is sponsored by Chubb.A More Competitive Landscape Amid Tightening Macroeconomic ConditionsFollowing a year marked by geopolitical volatility and shifting economic signals, the global cleantech ecosystem enters 2026 with slightly greater certainty—yet heightened competitive pressure. Growth is concentrating around two dominant themes: AI infrastructure and critical minerals.These areas dominate this year's "Grow" ring, while many other technologies remain in "Flow" or recede into "Slow". This is creating a "pressure cooking" dynamic in which the grow ring becomes more competitive, while the flow and slow become more difficult to break out of.Despite headwinds, long-term indicators remain encouraging. When viewed over the past decade, venture investment levels—often a proxy for growth expectations—show the themes remains significantly more robust than ten years ago and continues to outperform pre-pandemic norms.A pivot toward economic durability will be grounded in the principles of continuity and predictability.• Continuity: A Strengthening Cleantech-National Security Nexus: The 2026 cohort reflects a growing connection between cleantech and national security priorities. Companies such as Niron Magnetics, Phoenix Tailings, and Boston Metal exemplify approaches to eliminate supply chain vulnerabilities, reduce dependence on concentrated refining hubs, and strengthen domestic capacity. This shift aligns with recent geopolitical urgency and expanded government investment in critical minerals and magnet production. As nations reduce reliance on single-source supply chains, decentralized and resource-efficient refining solutions—such as those from ElectraLith, Mangrove Lithium, Nth Cycle, Cyclic Materials, cylib, and SiTration—are gaining momentum.• Predictability: Enabling Stable Power, Materials, and Water Systems: Predictability is rising in importance as AI-driven power demand accelerates and water stress emerges across more regions. These pressures are driving adoption of technologies that ensure stable access to power, materials, and water—core components of economic resilience.AI Innovation: From Optimization to Unlocking New ValueA decisive shift is underway in AI for climate and industry: generic tools are becoming commoditized, while the leaders use proprietary data to unlock new revenue and scale into adjacent markets. Companies such as VerAI, Splight, and Jua illustrate how unique datasets and advanced modeling can reveal concealed mineral resources, improve grid efficiency, and enhance forecasting accuracy."This year's Global Cleantech 100 reflects a market in transition—one that is becoming more disciplined, more discerning, and ultimately more resilient. While the adjustment phase has been painful for some parts of the ecosystem, we are also witnessing remarkable bursts of innovation responding to new sources of demand, from AI-driven power needs to critical materials security," remarked Richard Youngman, CEO at Cleantech Group.Grid Resilience and Adaptation2025 marked a breakout year for grid resilience, a trend that continues on the 2026 list. Innovators including DG Matrix, IONATE, Veir, TS Conductor, AssetCool, and AiDash are delivering physical and digital upgrades that expand capacity, mitigate risk, and reduce operational costs.Climate adaptation remains under-recognized, but companies such as Pano AI, BurnBot, and Arbor demonstrate the growing urgency of wildfire detection, prevention, and rapid recovery solutions."The 2026 Global Cleantech 100 arrives at a pivotal moment. Around the world, governments and industries are no longer innovating for efficiency alone—they are innovating for durability. This year's honorees reflect that shift," said Anthony DeOrsey, Research Manager at Cleantech Group."Whether securing critical minerals, strengthening the grid, transforming industrial processes, or unlocking new value through AI, these companies are redefining resilience," he added.Download your complimentary copy of the 2026 Global Cleantech 100.About Cleantech GroupCleantech® Group is the human intelligence authority on global cleantech innovation. Since 2002, we've helped decision-makers across industry, finance, and policy navigate the rapid shifts transforming the global economy. Going beyond market intelligence—offering insights, strategic guidance and curated connections to help leaders stay ahead, identify opportunities, and act with confidence. Our insight is built on over 20 years of human intelligence, proprietary data, and direct relationships with the ecosystem leaders driving change.