Oxford PV Recognised in 2026 Global Cleantech 100 for Breakthrough Solar Innovation

OXFORD, UK - 14 January 2026 - The Cleantech Group has today revealed its 2026 Global Cleantech 100, naming Oxford PV again amongst the pioneering solutions and innovations that advance a cleaner, more resilient global future. The selection highlights Oxford PV's world leading perovskite silicon tandem solar technology, which delivers significantly higher power output than conventional silicon solar cells.



As global demand for clean, affordable energy continues to grow, pushing solar efficiency beyond the limits of traditional silicon is essential. Perovskite PV represents the next era of solar innovation, theoretically capable of achieving efficiencies up to 43%. Oxford PV's commercially ready technology is already delivering at least 20% more power compared to conventional modules and enabling emissions savings of up to 29,000 tonnes of CO₂.For over a decade, Oxford PV has been pioneering perovskite-silicon tandem solar technology, with the industry's strongest IP portfolio with more than 400 granted patents. This breakthrough innovation reinforces Oxford PV's position at the forefront of global efforts to accelerate the energy transition with cost-effective, high-performance solar solutions."Next generation solar is essential to a global energy transition that reduces costs, cuts carbon emissions, and strengthens energy security," said David Ward, CEO of Oxford PV. "Traditional silicon technology has reached the limits of what it can deliver. The future of solar is perovskite tandem technology, which unlocks much greater efficiencies and opens the door to new applications and possibilities. Recognition in the Cleantech 100 underscores how pivotal advancing new solar technologies is to deliver a cleaner, more efficient energy system."Headquartered in the UK, the company operates an R&D centre in Oxford and an integrated manufacturing line in Brandenburg, Germany. Oxford PV was the first company in the industry to ship commercial perovskite tandem modules and the first to enter a licensing agreement.Now in its 17th year, the Cleantech 100 report highlights innovators addressing some of the world's most urgent environmental and infrastructure challenges."This year's Global Cleantech 100 reflects a market in transition—one that is becoming more disciplined, more discerning, and ultimately more resilient. While the adjustment phase has been painful for some parts of the ecosystem, we are also witnessing remarkable bursts of innovation responding to new sources of demand, from AI-driven power needs to critical materials security," remarked Richard Youngman, CEO at Cleantech Group.About Oxford PV.Oxford PV is a global leader in perovskiteonsilicon tandem solar technology. Founded in 2010 as a spinout from the University of Oxford, the company operates R&D in Oxford, UK, and manufacturing in Brandenburg, Germany. The company was the first in the industry to ship commercial perovskite tandem modules and to enter a licensing agreement. With the strongest patent portfolio in the sector, seven world efficiency records, and a product roadmap targeting 30% efficiency by 2030, Oxford PV redefining solar performance for mainstream and specialty applications worldwide. Learn more at https://www.oxfordpv.com/About Cleantech GroupCleantech® Group is the human intelligence authority on global cleantech innovation. By blending our intelligence, proprietary data, and the global network we've cultivated for more than 20 years, we deliver insights you can trust and guidance you can act on.