Case Study – KST 1P-TL Solar Tracker Maximizes Energy Generation in South America

In Colombia, this 1.2MW solar tracker project has selected KST 1P-TL Solar Tracker for its outstanding transmission efficiency, stability and reliability.

Designed for optimal performance, KST 1P-TL Solar Tracker features dual slew-drive mechanical linkage that delivers exceptional cost-effectiveness, along with a cardan joint connection for greater terrain adaptability, making it ideal for Colombia's challenging landscapes.**Project information**- Location: Colombia- Size of system: 1.2MW- Design wind speed: 49 m/s- Design standard: US- Foundation: Ramming Pile- Material: Zn-Al-Mg Coated Steel & Hot-Dip Galvanizing Carbon Steel- Minimum ground clearance: 1985mm- Module orientation: 1P-TL Portrait- PV-Modules quantity per rows: 1*27PCS- Control unit power supply: Self-poweredSpecial Features of Kseng Solar's KST-1P-TL Solar Tracker- Dual slew-drive mechanical linkage for greater cost-effectiveness- Each unit can endure higher wind speeds- Spline shaft connection for quick installation- Cardan Joint connection for higher terrain adaptabilityFind more about the product: https://www.xmkseng.com/kseng-latest-product-dual-row-linkage-single-axis-solar-tracker_p257.html