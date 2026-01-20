Case Study – KST 1P-TL Solar Tracker Maximizes Energy Generation in South America
In Colombia, this 1.2MW solar tracker project has selected KST 1P-TL Solar Tracker for its outstanding transmission efficiency, stability and reliability.
In Colombia, this 1.2MW solar tracker project has selected KST 1P-TL Solar Tracker for its outstanding transmission efficiency, stability and reliability.
Designed for optimal performance, KST 1P-TL Solar Tracker features dual slew-drive mechanical linkage that delivers exceptional cost-effectiveness, along with a cardan joint connection for greater terrain adaptability, making it ideal for Colombia's challenging landscapes.
**Project information**
- Location: Colombia
- Size of system: 1.2MW
- Design wind speed: 49 m/s
- Design standard: US
- Foundation: Ramming Pile
- Material: Zn-Al-Mg Coated Steel & Hot-Dip Galvanizing Carbon Steel
- Minimum ground clearance: 1985mm
- Module orientation: 1P-TL Portrait
- PV-Modules quantity per rows: 1*27PCS
- Control unit power supply: Self-powered
Special Features of Kseng Solar's KST-1P-TL Solar Tracker
- Dual slew-drive mechanical linkage for greater cost-effectiveness
- Each unit can endure higher wind speeds
- Spline shaft connection for quick installation
- Cardan Joint connection for higher terrain adaptability
Find more about the product: https://www.xmkseng.com/kseng-latest-product-dual-row-linkage-single-axis-solar-tracker_p257.html
Featured Product
MORNINGSTAR - ReadyEdge
The ReadyEdgeTM (RE-1) accessory is an intelligent system controlling and reporting device meant to make monitoring your solar energy system more transparent. Enabling access to LiveViewTM 2.0 and Morningstar Solar ConnectTM, ReadyEdge provides data from all compatible Morningstar devices in your system. It is designed to be paired with the three ReadyBlock options, up to six total, with the possibility to use multiple ReadyShunts and ReadyRelays. The ReadyEdge is compatible with select Morningstar products.