Fuel Cell & Hydrogen Energy Association (FCHEA) Welcomes New Executive Committee and Board Chair

(Washington, D.C.) - January 20, 2026 - Fresh off a year capped with new tax policies and commercial opportunities for industrial, transportation, distributed generation, and derivative fuel markets, the Fuel Cell & Hydrogen Energy Association (FCHEA), the national hydrogen industry association in the United States, welcomes Jim Park of Hyundai Motor North America as FCHEA's new Board Chair, along with four new members to the Association's Executive Committee.



FCHEA's Executive Committee is comprised of senior industry leaders drawn from Principal Members, representing the vast portfolio of hydrogen and fuel cell technologies and market sectors. The Executive Committee serves a key role shaping the association's focus areas and advocacy strategies. The latest additions to the Committee were elected at FCHEA's annual Board of Directors and Member Meeting in Washington, DC.FCHEA is pleased to report that Mr. Park, who serves as Senior Vice President for Commercial Vehicles and Hydrogen at Hyundai Motor North America, was elected Board Chair and will serve a two-year term beginning in 2026."Hyundai has been a long-standing member of FCHEA, and I am honored to be given the trust and responsibility to help guide the Association over the next few years," says Jim Park. "The U.S. industry is at a pivotal point, and our new Committee members offer key expertise from their sectors that will be invaluable as the Association reinforces its leadership role and defines new opportunities both domestically and abroad."In addition to Mr. Park, FCHEA is pleased to add four new Executive Committee members as well, including:• David Alonso, Chief Commercial Officer, HyAxiom• Beth Deane, Chief Legal Officer, Electric Hydrogen• Linda Dempsey, Vice President of Public Affairs, CF Industries• Peter Tadros, President of Power Solutions North America, BoschThe new members will join Mr. Park and the current Committee members:• Traci Kraus, Executive Director of Government Affairs, Cummins• Eugene McKenna, Senior Vice President Hydrogen and Sustainable Technologies, Johnson Matthey• Laura Parkan, Senior Vice President Industrial Gases and Hydrogen, Air Liquide• Gerry Conway, General Counsel, Plug Power (Treasurer)FCHEA thanks the transitioning members of Executive Committee for their expertise, insight, and vision for the Association and industry at large. This includes:• Kareem Afzal, Executive Chairman, PDC Machines (Outgoing Chair)• Michelle Augustine, President of the Clean Energy Business Group, W.L. Gore• Jillian Evanko, Chief Executive Officer, Chart Industries• Marty Neese, CEO, Ballard Power Systems"The dedication and commitment of our Executive Committee is vital to assure FCHEA has the strategic insight to define success for members and the larger hydrogen and fuel cell industry - they lead by example and guide the Association's long-term strategies and goals," says Frank Wolak, FCHEA President and CEO. "We are excited to work with the new Executive Committee, Board of Directors, and our membership to continue the success and momentum we have achieved and expand the opportunities for hydrogen in new and existing markets."####The Fuel Cell & Hydrogen Energy Association (FCHEA) is the national hydrogen industry trade association with a mission to advance the commercial production, distribution and use of hydrogen in the United States and beyond. For over 30 years FCHEA has provided a consistent industry voice to policymakers and regulators, driving support at the federal and state level. Our educational efforts promote the environmental and economic benefits of hydrogen energy and fuel cell technologies. Visit us online at www.fchea.org.Contact: Connor Dolan, Vice President of External Affairs, cdolan@fchea.org, 202.355.9463