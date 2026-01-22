Natural Power appoints new Head of Asset Management

Kevin brings extensive industry experience to Natural Power, having most recently served as Head of Asset Management at BayWa r.e., where he led strategic operational and asset performance initiatives. Prior to this, he held the role of Senior Operations Manager at BayWa r.e., where he oversaw asset performance optimisation and operational delivery. Early in his career, Kevin developed deep technical experience as an Area Supervisor with Vestas, working closely with OEMs and developers across complex operational environments for almost two decades.



In his new role, Kevin will lead Natural Power's asset management team, driving excellence in performance optimisation, operational delivery, risk management and client outcomes. Kevin and his team deliver integrated asset and site management services, along with in-house HV operations and maintenance, across wind, BESS and solar projects. His appointment reflects Natural Power's continued commitment to expanding its asset management capability and delivering value-driven solutions that support clients' long-term portfolio performance and growth objectives.Matthew Kelly, Director of Operations and Asset Management at Natural Power, said: "We're delighted to welcome Kevin to Natural Power. His extensive experience across technical operations, asset performance and OEM engagement makes him a great fit for this role. With our extensive portfolio of current client projects and a strong 2026 pipeline, including several recent contract awards, we're excited to see how his leadership will enhance our asset management offering across the full spectrum of renewable energy technologies."Commenting on his appointment, Kevin Mitchell added: "I'm very pleased to be joining Natural Power at an exciting time for the renewable energy sector. The company's commitment to safety, technical excellence, innovation and client success is clear, and I look forward to contributing to the continued growth and delivery of high-performing asset management services. I'm particularly excited about working with the team to drive value for clients and support the transition to a more resilient and sustainable energy system."Kevin's appointment further strengthens Natural Power's capability to support asset owners and investors in achieving operational efficiency, risk mitigation and long-term performance across renewable energy portfolios.