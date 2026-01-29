Intersolar & Energy Storage North America Unveils Interactive Programming to Enhance Education and Networking

Intersolar & Energy Storage North America, the premier U.S. tradeshow and conference series for solar, energy storage, EV infrastructure, and manufacturing, today announced onsite activities that enhance education, collaboration, and connection at its Flagship event on February 18-20 at the San Diego Convention Center.



More Headlines Articles

"As the industry navigates administrative headwinds and unprecedented load growth, solution providers, experts, and practitioners must work together," said Beckie Kier, Event Director, Intersolar & Energy Storage North America. "Programming for IESNA Flagship—the first major solar and storage event of 2026—provides professionals across the clean energy value chain with opportunities to build relationships, share insights, and establish progressive frameworks."Programming HighlightsInteractive workshop "Cutting Costs, Not Corners: Expert Strategies for Affordable Solar Project Construction" on February 17 delivers strategies for reducing construction costs early in development to maximize project value without compromising quality.WRISE and Shine - Power Networking sparks connections between participants before the February 18 keynote, "State-Level Blueprints for a Clean and Resilient Energy Economy." Open to all passholders; RSVPs recommended."Power Lunch: Energy Tetris: Leveraging DER to Optimize the Grid of the 21st Century," co-hosted with Clean Coalition on February 18, examines how strategically deploying distributed energy resources can address grid constraints while delivering economic, environmental, and resilience benefits."Powerful Perspectives Luncheon: Considerations for Developers on All Things Trade, FEOC, and Supply Chain" on February 19 features Stacy J. Ettinger (Solar Energy Industries Association) and Claire Broido Johnson (Sunrock Distributed Generation) exploring the intersection of trade policy, FEOC compliance, and supply chain strategy."Executive Luncheon: Lost Ground, New Paths, Hard Truths: What Solar & Storage Executives Need to Know in 2026" features Canary Media's Eric Wesoff providing a candid assessment of political headwinds and reasons for optimism in permitting, domestic manufacturing, and grid development amid uncertainty.Through two virtual reality experiences—a Home Run Derby in Petco Park and an 80-story Walk-the-Plank simulation—passholders can test their coordination and courage in the exhibit hall.Attendees can also access half-day, hands-on workshops provided by the North American Board of Certified Energy Practitioners, Solar Energy International, Bill Brooks, and Sean White. Additional registration required for workshops and educational meals.Join the ConversationRegister here to secure your access to insider insights, meaningful connections, and targeted training at IESNA Flagship 2026.About Intersolar & Energy Storage North America (IESNA)Intersolar & Energy Storage North America is the premier U.S. tradeshow and conference series for solar, energy storage, EV infrastructure, and manufacturing. IESNA events provide targeted education, strategic networking, and a dynamic exhibit hall to connect clean energy professionals and advance industry growth.IESNA's Flagship event, next held February 18-20, 2026 in San Diego, CA, convenes professionals across the US and beyond, showcasing innovation and examining policy, technology, and market developments. IESNA's regional events are tailored to key markets and include IESNA Midwest (June 15-17, 2026 in Rosemont, IL) and IESNA Texas (September 1-2, 2026 in Dallas, TX). Learn more: www.iesna.com.About DiversifiedDiversified is a global B2B events and media company that strengthens business communities by fostering a space, in person and online, for professionals and businesses to connect and grow. The company serves as a trusted partner across several industries including active lifestyle, business management, clean energy, commercial marine, healthcare, seafood, technology and more. Established in 1949 and headquartered in Portland, Maine, the global company has divisions and offices around the world in Australia, Canada, Hong Kong and the United Kingdom. Diversified is a third-generation, family-owned business. For more information, visit: www.divcom.com.