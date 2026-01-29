Natural Power appoints Vice President of North American Business

In this new leadership role, Reece will help to guide the continued growth of Natural Power's advisory, engineering, and technical services across the region, strengthening partnerships and advancing the company's mission to support the global transition to renewable energy.



Reece brings more than fifteen years of renewable energy engineering, project management, and technical advisory experience to the position. His background spans a wide range of responsibilities and technologies. Reece is known for his client-focused approach, deep understanding of renewable energy finance, and ability to bridge technical rigor with commercial insight.A licensed mechanical engineer in California, Reece also holds a Master of Business Administration from the University of Denver. He most recently served as Head of Advisory, North America, where he led Natural Power's technical advisory services and contributed significantly to its expansion across the region.Reece said: "I'm grateful for the opportunity to work with such a talented group, and I look forward to supporting them as we continue to deliver excellent technical work products for our clients."Natural Power operates from three US offices in New York, Seattle and the Denver area, supporting institutional investors, banks, developers, asset owners, power producers, utilities and government organizations. Since 2022, the company has supported more than 193 GW of potential and realized renewable energy transactions across North America, including multiple major platform acquisitions and investments.If you are interested in a career with Natural Power, visit https://www.naturalpower.com/us/careers to find out more - new opportunities are being posted regularly and speculative applications are also being accepted.