Natural Power supports Alpiq in major battery storage acquisition in France

Natural Power was engaged by the Swiss energy company Alpiq to provide full technical due diligence throughout the acquisition process, drawing on its deep expertise in battery storage systems, technology evaluation, contractual risk analysis, and operational readiness. The consultancy's review encompassed key deliverables across engineering, grid connection, asset performance, and technical risks to support Alpiq's investment decision.



More Headlines Articles

Antonio Zecchino, BESS Technical Lead at Alpiq, said: "The acquisition of the Cheviré battery storage facility marks a milestone in the implementation of our growth strategy in the area of flexible plants and for ensuring a sustainable, secure energy supply, significantly expanding our BESS portfolio across Europe. We're extremely proud to have acquired this asset, and this result reflects an exceptional M&A team effort, including exhaustive due diligence and site inspection work - with valuable support from Natural Power throughout the process."Natural Power's contribution ensured that Alpiq had a robust and comprehensive understanding of the technical baseline, potential operational and performance considerations, and future optimisation pathways for the Cheviré BESS as it transitions into its new ownership.Julien Teixeira, Senior Due Diligence Advisor at Natural Power, said: "We were delighted to support Alpiq on this strategically important battery storage acquisition. Our thorough technical due diligence aimed to provide clarity and confidence on all key aspects of the Cheviré facility - from design and performance characteristics to operational readiness and long-term potential. This project underscores the critical role of large-scale storage in balancing renewable generation and reinforcing grid stability as Europe accelerates its energy transition."The Cheviré BESS, located at the port of Nantes Saint-Nazaire, was inaugurated in December 2025 and has the capability to provide ancillary grid services or supply electricity for two hours - a significant contribution to grid flexibility and renewable integration.Natural Power's advisory services are aligned with its ongoing commitment to enabling renewable energy investment and infrastructure delivery across Europe, especially for pioneering energy storage and flexible asset projects. Find out more here: Renewable Energy Project Due Diligence | Natural Power