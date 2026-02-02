Siemens to Highlight Modernization Solutions at AHR Expo 2026      

Siemens is set to showcase its latest building automation and digital building technologies for smarter, more sustainable facilities at AHR Expo 2026, taking place February 2-4 in Las Vegas. Attendees are invited to visit Siemens booth C1731 to explore a range of innovative solutions and services demonstrating how modernization is the foundation for human-centric autonomous buildings, using Siemens' Desigo building management platforms, Building X AI-enabled applications, advanced controllers, and a full portfolio of wired and wireless HVAC devices.



With a focus on helping customers modernize aging building automation systems, Siemens will highlight the benefits of upgrading building management systems, panels and network infrastructure in a stepwise approach with integrated, open platforms to improve system reliability, energy efficiency, and workforce productivity while enhancing occupant comfort. By transitioning from legacy, siloed systems to intelligent, connected solutions, building owners and operators gain real-time visibility into operations, enabling data-driven decisions and proactive optimization that reduce long-term operational costs.Desigo Building Management SystemsAt AHR Expo 2026, Siemens will feature its Desigo portfolio, including Desigo CC V9, Desigo Optic V5.2, and Siemens SLX built on the Niagara Framework® by Tridium. These platforms demonstrate how modern building management systems unify HVAC, lighting, energy, fire safety, and security into a single, secure ecosystem using open protocols and standardized architectures.Desigo CC V9 delivers an enhanced user experience through its Flex Client interface, expanded capabilities for vertical markets such as pharmaceuticals and data centers, and native integration with Building X for hybrid and multi-site management. Desigo Optic V5.2 provides an open, scalable solution for small to medium projects and multi-building environments. Built on the FIN Framework with native Haystack 4 semantic tagging, Desigo Optic enables harmonized data, faster engineering, intuitive dashboards, and secure edge-to-cloud connectivity that simplifies remote access, servicing, and system optimization.﻿Siemens SLX Network Manager and SLX 9000 controllers deliver enterprise-grade building automation with enhanced hardware performance, long-term Niagara support, and advanced security features. Designed for flexible integration and IoT-enabled optimization, SLX supports scalable deployments that prepare buildings for future operational and digital demands.Building Automation Controllers and Connected DevicesSiemens will also showcase its Desigo PXC 4, 5, and 7 family of primary controllers, engineered for both new construction and modernization projects. These controllers support sophisticated HVAC control through cybersecure BACnet/SC networking, open protocol compatibility, and built-in HTML5 web-based engineering interface that simplify deployment while delivering high-performance automation.In addition, Siemens will highlight its room automation controllers, Edge devices, and a full portfolio of wired and wireless I/O devices designed for all HVAC sensing and control applications. For OEM, the magnetic expansion valve boosts energy efficiency and sustainability for the end customer. These solutions are built with cybersecurity, flexibility, sustainability, and efficiency in mind, supporting multiple protocols—including BACnet Secure Connect—to enable seamless integration with Siemens and third-party systems.Digital Services and the Path to Autonomous BuildingsThrough live demonstrations and expert discussions, Siemens will show how digitalization, artificial intelligence, and cloud connectivity are transforming building operations. Solutions such as Building X Lifecycle Twin enable customers to move from reactive to proactive building management, using software that creates, maintains and visualizes digital twins for buildings and infrastructure based on building information modeling (BIM) to support the transition toward human-centric autonomous buildings.For more information, visit Siemens at AHR Expo 2026 booth C1731.Siemens Press ContactAllison Britt+1-630-399-2587allison.britt@siemens.comAbout Siemens Siemens Corporation is a U.S. subsidiary of Siemens AG, a leading technology company focused on industry, infrastructure, transport, and healthcare. The company's purpose is to create technology to transform the everyday, for everyone. By combining the real and the digital worlds, Siemens empowers customers to accelerate their digital and sustainability transformations, making factories more efficient, cities more livable, and transportation more sustainable. A leader in industrial AI, Siemens leverages its deep domain know-how to apply AI - including generative AI - to real-world applications, making AI accessible and impactful for customers across diverse industries. Siemens also owns a majority stake in the publicly listed company Siemens Healthineers, a leading global medical technology provider pioneering breakthroughs in healthcare. For everyone. Everywhere. Sustainably.In fiscal year 2025, which ended on September 30, 2025, the Siemens Group USA generated revenue of $24.427 billion with 25 manufacturing sites across the U.S. and more than 50,000 employees serving customers in all 50 states and Puerto Rico.Siemens Smart Infrastructure (SI) is shaping the market for intelligent, adaptive infrastructure for today and the future. It addresses the pressing challenges of urbanization and climate change by connecting energy systems, buildings, and industries. SI provides customers with a comprehensive end-to-end portfolio from a single source - with products, systems, solutions, and services from the point of power generation all the way to consumption. With an increasingly digitalized ecosystem, it helps customers thrive and communities progress while contributing toward protecting the planet. To protect this journey, we foster holistic cybersecurity to ensure secure and reliable operations. Siemens Smart Infrastructure has its global headquarters in Zug, Switzerland, and its U.S. corporate headquarters in Peachtree Corners, Georgia, USA. As of September 30, 2025, the business had around 79,400 employees worldwide.