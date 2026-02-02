Solar Insure Launches SI-Commercial Warranty and Expands Approved Vendor List for Commercial Solar Energy Systems

Solar Insure today announced the official launch of SI-Commercial, a new warranty solution purpose-built to protect commercial solar projects, alongside a major expansion of its Approved Vendor List (AVL) to include leading global inverter manufacturers.



SI-Commercial is designed for commercial solar systems up to 2 MW DC and delivers long-term protection aligned with the realities of commercial project timelines, ownership structures, and risk profiles. The warranty provides 30 years of panel coverage, 20 years of inverter coverage, and includes parts and labor for covered repairs, complementing the gaps left by standard manufacturer warranties.As part of the launch, Solar Insure has expanded its AVL to include the following manufacturers for commercial systems: Chint Power Systems (CPS), Hoymiles, SMA, SolarEdge, Solis, AP Systems, and Enphase. These additions expand equipment flexibility for commercial installers while maintaining Solar Insure's strict AVL qualification standards focused on performance durability, manufacturer stability, and long-term serviceability.Redefining Commercial Solar ProtectionCommercial solar projects introduce longer lifecycles, higher capital exposure, and increased scrutiny from financiers, property owners, and procurement teams. SI-Commercial was built to meet those expectations by shifting long-tail service and manufacturer risk off installers' balance sheets and onto a structured, insurance-backed framework."Commercial solar demands a different level of accountability," said Ara Agopian, CEO of Solar Insure. "SI-Commercial was built to meet those realities by providing bankable protection that aligns with how commercial projects are sold and maintained. It reinforces project bids, preserves margins, and gives every stakeholder confidence in the asset long after commissioning."Every SI-Commercial warranty includes manufacturer default protection, backed by an AM Best A+ rated insurance carrier, ensuring coverage continuity in the event of manufacturer insolvency.Designed for Installers, Trusted by Asset OwnersFor installers expanding into or scaling within commercial solar, SI-Commercial provides a material advantage in competitive environments. By bundling long-term equipment and labor protection into a single, transferable warranty, installers can reduce future service exposure, simplify warranty administration, and present a more credible, finance-ready offering to commercial buyers."SI-Commercial isn't about adding another line item to your proposal," said Dean Chiaravallotti, Chief Revenue Officer at Solar Insure. "It's about changing the risk conversation. Installers can lead with value, asset owners gain long-term certainty, and projects become easier to finance and defend over decades."Setting a New Benchmark for Commercial Solar ConfidenceWith SI-Commercial, Solar Insure is establishing a clear standard for how commercial solar risk should be structured, transferred, and sustained over time. As commercial solar adoption continues to break records and liabilities become increasingly costly, SI-Commercial positions installers and asset owners with protection designed to scale responsibly, compete decisively, and support long-term confidence in commercial solar investments.