Distributed Energy Infrastructure Joins the Solar and Farming Association to Support Farmer-Centered Dual-Use Solar

Distributed Energy Infrastructure (DEI), a leading solar and storage EPC firm, has joined the board of the Solar and Farming Association (SAFA) as a founding member. DEI is among the first cohort of companies to launch the trade association, which advocates for farmer-centered dual-use projects as a tool to build rural energy resilience and provide farms with reliable, long-term income streams.



Recognizing that farmers entrust solar developers with their land, their operations, and their livelihoods, SAFA's mission is to ensure that solar + farming (agrivoltaics) projects are designed around farmers' needs. Solar + farming offers farmers diversified revenue streams while keeping land in production, which helps stabilize farm operations during volatile commodity markets. In addition to supporting farming families directly, these projects contribute steady tax revenue for local governments and strengthen rural economies, all while remaining quiet, low-impact neighbors in agricultural communities.As one of SAFA's founding and board members, DEI brings experience working directly with farmers, managing construction on sensitive agricultural land, and addressing concerns about soil protection through project design and execution."Dual-use solar + farming only works if farmers are true partners in the process," says Sean Harrington, founder and CEO of DEI. "That means allowing farmers to control what happens to their land, designing projects that protect soil, and creating reliable additional income that allows families to keep farming. SAFA is helping bring that conversation to the forefront."DEI's commitment to farmer-centered solar is grounded in real-world experience. For instance, DEI's Black Cat and Ring Road projects are situated above cranberry bogs that remained uncultivated until the start of construction in 2023. DEI worked closely with Iain Ward, the landowner and a SAFA member, to revitalize and protect the sensitive bog environment before, during, and after construction. In 2025, their careful approach paid off with the cranberry bogs' first successful harvest in many years."The DEI team was eager to learn about the agricultural nuances of growing specialty crops and incorporate those nuances into construction," says Iain Ward. "From the very beginning, they asked questions to find out what it took for my farming operations to remain successful. This farm-centered approach is what's needed for solar + farming projects across the nation, and I'm excited to help SAFA advocate for it.""Distributed's dedication to SAFA's mission reflects a clear understanding that solar + farming must be done right, with a highly qualified EPC, to succeed," said Lucy Bullock-Sieger, Chair of the Solar and Farming Association. "Their project experience and farmer-first mindset will be valuable as SAFA works to advance thoughtful dual-use policies and practices nationwide."Looking ahead, DEI plans to support SAFA's policy engagement at the state and regional level, particularly in the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast. Through SAFA, DEI aims to help advance policies that support energy independence, rural energy resilience, and long-term economic stability for farming communities."Dual-use solar + farming is one tool in a broader toolbox to strengthen rural economies," Harrington concluded. "By working alongside farmers, policymakers, and SAFA, we can help ensure these projects support both rural energy needs and the future of American agriculture."About Distributed Energy InfrastructureDistributed Energy Infrastructure provides EPC services to customers who intend to own and operate renewable energy generation and battery energy storage assets in the United States. A distributed energy market leader, the DEI team has executed over 500 unique projects across the U.S, installing over 1.2 GW of solar energy and 400 MWh of stand-alone and solar-coupled battery energy storage projects. With over 12 years of distributed energy infrastructure experience and over 40 in general construction expertise, the DEI team provides capable management, technical due diligence, and exceptional EPC services to help customers develop, finance, and build critical generation and storage resources.