Strategic Partnership: Powergen Officially Becomes Ktech’s Authorized Distributor in Nigeria

A major collaboration has been unveiled in the global energy sector: Powergen is proud to announce its official appointment as Ktech's authorized distributor in Nigeria. This landmark partnership signifies the integration of core strengths between the two parties, as they join hands to deepen their presence in Nigeria's clean energy market, deliver more reliable and efficient energy solutions to the local community, and contribute to the country's sustainable development goals.



As an established player in Nigeria's energy industry, Powergen has built a robust local service network through years of market cultivation. From a professional technical support team and efficient logistics and distribution system to responsive after-sales service and customized solutions tailored to local needs, Powergen can quickly reach various user scenarios including residential, commercial, and industrial sectors. With an in-depth understanding of the pain points and development potential of Nigeria's energy market, Powergen has earned a strong reputation for reliability and professionalism among local customers.On the other hand, Ktech stands as a global leader in clean energy technology, driven by innovation to develop a full range of high-quality products, including advanced PV inverters, intelligent energy storage systems, and distributed energy management platforms. All products have obtained international authoritative certifications and are precisely optimized for the climatic conditions and power grid environments of different regions, setting industry benchmarks in efficiency, stability, and safety. Ktech's commitment to technological advancement ensures that its solutions are always at the forefront of the clean energy revolution.This collaboration represents more than just a combination of resources—it is a deep integration of technological strength and local service capabilities. Leveraging Ktech's cutting-edge technology, Powergen will bring an unprecedented clean energy experience to the Nigerian market:For residential users: Provide integrated household PV and energy storage solutions that are efficient and energy-saving, meeting daily electricity needs, reducing electricity bills, and addressing the challenge of unstable power grids.For commercial scenarios: Launch customized commercial rooftop PV + energy storage systems to help shopping malls, office buildings, hotels, and other venues achieve energy self-sufficiency, improve energy utilization efficiency, and demonstrate corporate environmental responsibility.For industrial users: Deliver large-capacity, high-reliability industrial-grade energy solutions tailored to the high energy consumption needs of manufacturing processes. Through peak-valley electricity price arbitrage and optimal energy allocation, these solutions will help enterprises reduce operational costs and enhance market competitiveness.Amid the global "net-zero" wave, Nigeria is accelerating its energy structure transformation, and the clean energy market is entering a golden period of development. The strategic partnership between Powergen and Ktech couldn't be more timely and significant. Starting with this collaboration, the two parties will continue to expand the penetration rate of clean energy in Nigeria, bringing green power to every corner of the country—from cities to rural areas. This partnership will also create more job opportunities, drive the upgrading of the energy industry, and jointly build a sustainable and resilient energy future for Nigeria.We firmly believe that with the dual guarantee of technology and service, as well as the shared drive of responsibility and mission, Powergen and Ktech will become core drivers of Nigeria's clean energy transition, injecting lasting momentum into local economic and social development and writing a new chapter of win-win cooperation in the industry!