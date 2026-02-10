Stryten Energy Focuses on Battery Energy Storage Solutions Built in the U.S. at NAATBatt 2026

Stryten Energy LLC, a U.S.-based energy storage solutions provider, will share the importance of domestically sourced and manufactured battery energy storage systems to support continued increasing power demand at the NAATBatt 2026 Annual Conference. This event will take place February 9-12 in Tucson, AZ.



Stryten Energy's focus is related to ongoing national concern for energy resiliency, power quality, and efficiency. The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) projects that power demand will increase to 4,239 billion kWh in 2026. This is an increase from the previous record of 4,082 billion kWh set in 2024. The EIA also reports that much of the recent and forecasted growth in electricity consumption is coming from the commercial sector, which includes data centers, and the industrial sector, which includes manufacturing."Access to reliable, high-quality energy is a significant challenge facing our nation. Advanced battery storage solutions that store and deploy energy generated from hydrocarbons and intermittent sources are a key component of solving that challenge," said Scott Childers, Vice President, Essential Power of Stryten Energy. "In particular, integrating batteries into our grid infrastructure is a foundational step in the journey to U.S. energy resilience and independence."Stryten Energy's Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) addresses the challenge of firming our energy infrastructure. BESS is designed to store energy generated from all sources and deploy that energy in cycling or resiliency applications. These scalable battery systems enable demand management, providing cost savings and efficient energy utilization through valley filling and peak shaving and frequency matching. The BESS technology can be sized for the needs of a wide range of applications - from commercial and industrial to utility scale. Real-time monitoring and control capabilities through Stryten Energy inCOMMAND™ allow seamless control of an energy ecosystem autonomously from anywhere in the world.Additional Stryten Activities at NAATBatt:Stryten Energy will deliver a company update during the Member Update Presentations: Session 1B at 4:20 p.m. on Tuesday, February 10.Stryten Energy is also leading a NAATBatt breakfast discussion titled "FEOC Impact on Domestic Battery Manufacturing" on Thursday, February 12, at 7:30 a.m. Scott Childers will moderate the discussion.Stryten Energy is continuously innovating and introducing new solutions to support energy resilience. The company offers advanced lead, lithium, vanadium redox flow or a hybrid of battery chemistries. With this range of technologies available, customers receive the optimal solution for their application and energy storage requirements.Stop by Booth #38 to speak with Stryten Energy's BESS experts.About Stryten EnergyStryten Energy helps solve the world's most pressing energy challenges with a broad range of energy storage solutions across the Essential Power, Motive Power, Transportation, Military and Government sectors. Headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia, we partner with some of the world's most recognized companies to meet the growing demand for reliable and sustainable energy storage capacity. Stryten powers everything from submarines to subcompacts, microgrids, warehouses, distribution centers, cars, trains and trucks. Our stored energy technologies include advanced lead, lithium and vanadium redox flow batteries, intelligent chargers and energy performance management software that keep people on the move and supply chains running. An industry leader backed by more than a century of expertise, Stryten has The Energy to Challenge the status quo and deliver top-performing energy solutions for today and tomorrow. Learn more at www.stryten.com.