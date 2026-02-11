Natural Power advises OnPath Energy on sale of seven English onshore wind farms

OnPath Energy, owned by Brookfield Asset Management and a long-standing client of Natural Power, appointed the company to deliver comprehensive technical vendor due diligence (VDD) services in support of the transaction. The portfolio has been acquired by ERG, marking the Italian renewable energy group's expansion of its UK footprint.



Natural Power delivered a full multidisciplinary technical VDD scope across the seven assets, including detailed reviews of asset performance, technical risks, contracts, grid connections, land agreements, planning and environmental compliance, and an assessment of life-extension potential.Neil Marshall, Advisory Lead for Onshore Wind at Natural Power, said: "This transaction highlights the growing importance of robust due diligence for operational and ageing onshore wind assets. As projects mature, understanding long-term performance, life-extension potential and evolving technical risks becomes fundamental to both sellers and buyers."Our team brought together deep experience in operational wind farms and life extension projects to provide a credible, independent view of the portfolio and to support a smooth and efficient sale process for OnPath Energy."Natural Power has extensive experience in onshore wind due diligence globally and is widely recognised for its specialist knowledge in life extension and the operation of ageing wind assets in the UK. This expertise enabled Natural Power to present a detailed, balanced assessment of risks and opportunities, supporting confidence among all parties in the transaction.Following completion of the sale, Natural Power, as site operator, will continue to support OnPath Energy through integrated asset and performance management services.Marshall added: "We're proud to continue our long-standing relationship with OnPath Energy and to have supported ERG in its entry into the English onshore wind market. Transactions like this demonstrate the strength of the UK's operational wind sector and the value of high-quality technical advisory in enabling continued investment and growth."