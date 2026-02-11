Sunhub Launches New Sales Portal to Give Solar Equipment Suppliers Control of Pricing and Deal Execution

SAN DIEGO, February 11, 2026 — At Intersolar & Energy Storage North America here, Sunhub, the solar industry's leading online distributor and marketplace for solar buyers and sellers, will announce the launch of its next-generation Sunhub Sales Portal. This new SaaS platform gives solar suppliers, whether they are manufacturers, brokers, or distributors, total control over how solar products are priced and sold, including listing products, assigning sales reps, managing customer communications, providing quotes, and negotiating deal terms and contracts.



Simplifying B2B Solar SellingThe Sunhub Sales Portal is an all-in-one digital selling solution that enables vendors to create private, buyer-specific listings and custom sales channels without building a dedicated e-commerce site. It brings together customer relationship management (CRM), order management, deal negotiation, and e-commerce capabilities in a single SaaS-based platform.More importantly, the Sunhub Sales Portal lets vendors deliver the right deal to the right customer, from bespoke pricing for major accounts to introductory offers for first-time buyers. Suppliers can interact directly with customers online to negotiate sales terms.The Portal Sales Portal supports today's flexible deal structures, offering:• Private listings tailored for specific tier buyers• Custom pricing and delivery terms in a secure environment• Direct engagement with EPCs (engineering, procurement, and construction firms), resellers, and installers• Centralized deal management across teams, customers, and regions• Ability to tap into Sunhub's online integrated resources for customer financing, logistics, and strategic warehousingSuppliers can instantly scale their business by synchronizing deals to Sunhub's Trader Platform. With one-click integration, you gain immediate exposure to the solar industry's largest marketplace.The Sales Portal addresses the ongoing challenge of balancing speed and transparency with the need for closely controlled, negotiated transactions. It also centralizes management of multiple deals, relationships, and workflows, eliminating the need to rely on email threads, spreadsheets, and disconnected systems."Solar manufacturers and suppliers have historically had to navigate a fragmented, opaque sales system that compresses their margins and strips them of control," said Kadeer Beg, Chief Operating Officer of Sunhub. "With the launch of the Sunhub Sales Portal, we are giving solar vendors a powerful private platform to run their entire sales cycle, from client management to quote generation to online negotiation to final contract. They also gain the tools to capture end-user feedback and offer financing, logistics, and other value-added services. We designed the Portal to empower solar suppliers to manage direct deals at scale by modernizing the workflow to reflect how the industry actually does business."Frictionless Deal NegotiationsUsing the Sunhub Sales Portal, vendors can manage every aspect of solar sales. Using the centralized secure portal, manufacturer sales reps can invite customers to view products and create custom offers. CRM data is entered into the system for direct customer interaction, and sales reps can share product specs, pricing, availability, and other details. Customers can negotiate product pricing and terms, such as shipping costs and warehousing, and once the terms are finalized, a contract is generated, all within a single secure platform. Sellers can create custom landing pages with a catalog of available inventory and pricing.The Sales Portal's automated quoting and contracting tools significantly reduce administrative overhead, beyond managing the direct B2B client base, the Sales Portal acts as a gateway to the industry's largest marketplace. Suppliers can strategically publish public deals with tailored MOQs, allowing them to engage the wider market community without sacrificing the order-size standards required for their business. Suppliers gain massive brand visibility without the cost or complexity of maintaining their own e-commerce infrastructure.Transactions are fully secured, including integrated payment processing. Sunhub uses a commission fee structure and charges no subscription fees for using the Sales Portal, making it fast and easy for vendors of any size to get started. Using the integrated Sunhub marketplace, manufacturers and suppliers can opt into Sunhub's marketing services to promote products, brands, and deals.Giving Solar Suppliers a Competitive EdgeDCT Energy LLC, a premier solar equipment broker and distributor based in Charlotte, NC, has transformed its sales operations by leveraging the Sunhub Sales Portal. By moving their workflow onto the platform, DCT Energy has bridged the gap between rapid quoting and complex deal fulfillment.For DCT's sales team, the primary advantage is pure speed: the portal enables them to list components with graphic images, product data sheets and certifications and generate custom price quotes in under two minutes, allowing for real-time responsiveness to EPCs and installers. Beyond simple agility, the Sales Portal acts as a gateway to Sunhub's broader ecosystem, transforming the platform from a software tool into a strategic partner. This was clearly demonstrated when a DCT required specialized warehousing and financing for their client; rather than sourcing third-party vendors, DCT simply invited Sunhub into the deal chat to provide integrated logistics and net terms. By automating everything from contract execution to end-to-end shipping, Sunhub ensures that DCT can close complex deals seamlessly within a single, unified workflow."Sunhub's Sales Portal has significantly streamlined our process," says David Thomas, Managing Director of DCT Energy. "We can negotiate pricing and terms online quickly and easily. If a customer needs additional services, I know Sunhub is there to help us close the deal. It also allows us to track deal flow and activity in one place, without the clutter of external CRMs or endless email threads. Sunhub has truly designed a platform that matches the way we do business."Sunhub will be exhibiting at Intersolar Booth 3023. For more information about the Sunhub Sales Portal, visit https://tinyurl.com/436zrz69.About SunhubSunHub is a digital marketplace that connects solar manufacturers, distributors, installers, and EPCs through more efficient, transparent, and flexible procurement processes. Sunhub helps solar companies streamline supply-chain complexity and maintain control over pricing, inventory, and delivery. For more information, visit www.sunhub.com.