Rapid Energy Secures Investment from Baird Capital to Support Growth and Strengthen Service Capability

LONDON (February 10th, 2026) - Rapid Energy, a specialist provider of rapid-response and mission-critical temperature-control hire solutions, today announced a strategic investment from Baird Capital, the global private equity arm of Baird. The investment supports the expansion of Rapid Energy's fleet, enhances engineering capability, and strengthens growth across industrial and critical-infrastructure markets.The partnership supports Rapid Energy's plans to increase capacity, invest in technology and innovation, and further develop solutions for customers operating in environments where operational continuity is essential.Julien Fougere, CEO of Rapid Energy, said:"We are delighted to partner with Baird Capital for the next chapter of Rapid Energy's growth. Their deep understanding of our sector and experience supporting founder-owned businesses like ours provides the ideal platform to accelerate investment in our fleet, technology, and people, while staying true to our mission and values.Our leadership team remains in place, our customer-first culture remains at the core of the business, and this partnership gives us the resources to strengthen and scale what already makes Rapid Energy successful."Baird Capital's investment will also support targeted expansion in key industrial applications, including the continued growth of Rapid Energy's advanced temperature-control solutions. The company is enhancing its capabilities to meet evolving customer needs, while maintaining a strong emphasis on engineering quality, reliability, and responsive service delivery.James Benfield, Partner at Baird Capital, said:"Rapid Energy has built an impressive reputation for technical expertise and market- leading customer service. We're excited to support the company as it broadens its fleet and deepens its engineering capabilities. This partnership reflects a shared vision for long-term growth, and we look forward to helping the team build on the strong foundation they've already created."Following Baird Capital's investment, Rapid Energy benefits from additional expertise and resources that support innovation and sustainable growth. The partnership may also create new development opportunities for both current and future employees.---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------About Rapid EnergyFounded in 2020, Rapid Energy provides fast, dependable temperature-control hire solutions for commercial and industrial environments. The company supports organisations during planned shutdowns, unexpected HVAC failures, and periods of peak demand, helping maintain operational continuity with reliable heating, cooling and climate-control systems. Rapid Energy operates across sectors including healthcare, heat networks, government facilities, manufacturing, construction, and essential services, and is recognised for responsiveness, technical expertise, and service reliability. For more information, please visit RapidEnergy.co.uk.About Baird CapitalBaird Capital manages two investment platforms: Global Private Equity and U.S. Venture Capital and makes investments in B2B technology & services-focused companies based in North America and the UK. Baird Capital partners with entrepreneurs and strives to build exceptional companies. Baird Capital provides operational support to its portfolio companies, a proactive portfolio operations team and a deep network of relationships, which together works to deliver enhanced shareholder value. Baird Capital is the direct private investment arm of Robert W. Baird & Co. Committed to being a great place to work, Baird ranked No. 13 on the 2025 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list - its 22nd consecutive year on the list. For more information, please visit BairdCapital.com.Baird Capital Partners Europe Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.Media Contact-Sami KasapChief Marketing Officersami@rapidenergy.co.uk+44 (0) 800 464 7025RapidEnergy.co.ukBaird Public Relations-publicrelations@rwbaird.com+1-414-765-7250