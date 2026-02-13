U.S. Battery Press Release - Celebrating 100 Years
Celebrating a 100 year history of innovation and reliability for energy storage and more
Corona, Ca- U.S. Battery celebrates its 100th anniversary in 2026, marking a century of industry-leading achievements, dedication to its employees, and continuing the legacy of its founder, John Anderson. Founded in 1926, the company rose from a crowded Southern California market to become a global leader after its acquisition by longtime industry entrepreneur John Anderson and his business partner, Cliff Richards.
A century later, U.S. Battery continues to honor this legacy through its comprehensive portfolio of energy solutions. This includes its renowned Flooded Lead-Acid (FLA) and AGM deep-cycle batteries, as well as the newly developed Essential Li® line of Lithium-ion batteries.
Utilizing the latest technologies, U.S. Battery FLA batteries remain among the most cost-effective options, offering longer run times, quicker cycling to full capacity, and nearly 100-percent recyclability. The company's recent advancements in AGM technology and investment in the Essential Li® line demonstrate a forward-looking approach to energy storage. As customer needs evolve, U.S. Battery remains committed to carrying on John Anderson's legacy of improvement by providing the best-performing battery power on the market.
