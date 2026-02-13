U.S. Battery Press Release - Celebrating 100 Years

Corona, Ca- U.S. Battery celebrates its 100th anniversary in 2026, marking a century of industry-leading achievements, dedication to its employees, and continuing the legacy of its founder, John Anderson. Founded in 1926, the company rose from a crowded Southern California market to become a global leader after its acquisition by longtime industry entrepreneur John Anderson and his business partner, Cliff Richards.



Throughout its history, U.S. Battery has consistently adapted to the evolving demands of the deep-cycle energy market. The company has focused on powering essential equipment across diverse industries, including golf cars, aerial work platforms, cleaning machines, RVs, and marine applications. Despite constant changes in product and development, Anderson always wanted U.S. Battery to consistently strive to maintain the highest quality standards and earn a reputation for reliability.A century later, U.S. Battery continues to honor this legacy through its comprehensive portfolio of energy solutions. This includes its renowned Flooded Lead-Acid (FLA) and AGM deep-cycle batteries, as well as the newly developed Essential Li® line of Lithium-ion batteries.Utilizing the latest technologies, U.S. Battery FLA batteries remain among the most cost-effective options, offering longer run times, quicker cycling to full capacity, and nearly 100-percent recyclability. The company's recent advancements in AGM technology and investment in the Essential Li® line demonstrate a forward-looking approach to energy storage. As customer needs evolve, U.S. Battery remains committed to carrying on John Anderson's legacy of improvement by providing the best-performing battery power on the market.