SMA Previews Smarter Commercial Energy Systems at Intersolar 2026

Intersolar & Energy Storage North America (Intersolar) in sunny San Diego, brings together the solar and energy storage community for several days of technical sessions, partner meetings and time on the show floor. The event which takes place February 18-20 at the San Diego Convention Center attracts developers, integrators, EPCs and technology providers. The show features a mix of exhibit booths and educational programming, including topics that dive into system design, integration and performance considerations, facilitated by a team of product and solution experts. For those planning meetings or mapping time on the show floor, storage and system integration will be recurring themes across booths, panels and one-on-one conversations. Here's what you need to know before you go:

Storage and System Intelligence



This year's event will focus on how storage systems are integrated at the site level, including the interaction between batteries, inverters and controls. Trending topics include system flexibility, operational performance, grid interaction and long-term reliability across commercial applications.Within those discussions, the SMA Sunny Island X-US will be on display at the Lithion Battery booth (3500) and is already being recognized as a next-generation battery inverter designed to serve as the control system and main intelligence layer of modern storage systems. Built for commercial and small industrial use cases, Sunny Island X-US supports scalable, AC-coupled storage architecture and enables hybrid operation, backup power and microgrid applications.The system is designed to actively manage energy flows across a site, coordinating PV generation, battery storage and grid interaction in real time. This includes the ability to respond to changing load conditions, support independent operation during outages and adapt as system requirements evolve over the life of a project.Rather than operating as a standalone component, Sunny Island X-US is positioned as part of an integrated storage system that prioritizes flexibility, resilience and long-term performance.Lithion BatteryAttendees will have the opportunity to hear directly from system experts on topics shaping project design and deployment and get answers to their questions about the new SMA Commercial Storage Solution.The GB3 Tech Talk will be hosted by Lithion Battery at booth 3500 at 3:30pm on Feb 19th. The event will feature SMA America's Director of Business Development, Sven Bedbur together with the product team from Lithion, sharing perspective into the capabilities of this integrated storage solution, together with the technical insight on the new Sunny Island X-US.PROINSO x Hounen Solar x SMA AmericaSMA's long-time partner PROINSO will also be present at Intersolar San Diego, together with Hounen Solar, a renewable energy company focused on manufacturing and supplying solar photovoltaic (PV) panels, offering a comprehensive system integration perspective. Conversations here (booth 2635) will focus on how components are brought together within commercial projects, including sourcing, integration and execution considerations.Both the Sunny Tripower X and the Sunny Highpower PEAK3 will be featured within the Hounen Solar booth, in partnership with PROINSO.Intersolar San Diego offers an opportunity to engage in focused, technical conversations across commercial solar and energy storage. Whether attending for education, partner meetings or time on the show floor, the event provides a useful forum for discussing how systems are being designed, integrated and operated in practice.