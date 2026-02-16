Green Hydrogen Market to Reach USD 173.5 Billion by 2035, Accelerated by Global Net-Zero Transition

A One-In-Portrait (1P) solution that support a wide range of solar projects (utility scale, distributed generation (DG), & C&I markets). Manufactured and factory preassembled in the USA at one of OMCO Solar's 5 US plants (AZ, IN, AL, OH), OMCO makes all structural components with domestic steel and now can offer a 100% domestic tracker. OMCO Origin® Factory-Direct Trackers include universal module mounts with options for all commercially available modules, labor-saving bearings with 6 adjustable ways to compensate for posts and terrain issues, and foundation solutions for every terrain including OMCO C Piles.