American Steel and Aluminum Introduces New Domestic Ground Screw Offering to Accelerate US Solar Projects with Shorter Lead Times

Available for immediate order, the ground screw was designed by ASA's experienced engineering and solar infrastructure team to address one of the most critical drivers of project success: keeping construction on schedule. Manufactured domestically with full traceability and significantly reduced lead times, the solution is engineered to minimize early-stage risk and downstream disruption. The ground screw is compatible with most major tracker systems, fixed-tilt racking, and cable management platforms, with A-frame assemblies also available. Backed by more than two decades of partnerships across data storage, energy storage, shipbuilding, and industrial equipment, ASA delivers a foundation solution designed for consistent installation and long-term performance."I know from experience how crucial the foundation is for solar developers and their industry partners," said Robert Souliere, longtime energy infrastructure developer and Director of Business Development at American Steel and Aluminum. "This steel ground screw was developed to address that challenge directly, engineered to reduce early-stage delays and downstream supply-chain risk that can affect project execution. With ASA, project developers and firms have full visibility into all steps of production, and a partner who provides both standardized and customizable options, ready to accommodate project or design changes quickly."Known for durable fabrication and responsive customer support, ASA brings its established manufacturing capabilities to the solar infrastructure market with the introduction of a new domestic ground screw offering. Backed by more than two centuries of proven manufacturing discipline trusted across critical industries, including U.S. defense, the ground screw is produced from high-strength domestic steel and engineered to perform across challenging soil conditions and diverse construction requirements. Through full vertical integration, ASA maintains control over every stage of production and delivery, providing customers with transparent supply chains, consistent quality, and dependable timelines."It's a natural fit between what solar developers need and what we can uniquely provide," said Sam Blatchford, President of American Steel and Aluminum. "Our locations, expertise, and company structure lend themselves to the headache-free delivery needed to support the foundational stage of domestic solar development, especially with energy demand on the rise nationwide. We have an entire facility in New Hampshire dedicated to this product, providing fully-traceable, flexible, and high-quality production. This fits perfectly with our company ethos of world-class innovation and our enduring tradition of partnering with American innovators."ASA is prepared to ship to EPCs, developers, installers, distributors, and OEMs for the 2026 construction season. To connect with ASA or to inquire about ground screws or A-frame solutions, visit https://americansteelandaluminum.com/product-line/ground-screw.About American Steel and AluminumAmerican Steel and Aluminum LLC (ASA) is a proud U.S.-based company since 1806, serving as an innovative leader within the metals distribution and processing industry. ASA offers a diversified line of products and "value-added" services to ensure we can meet the needs of our customers throughout the greater Northeast United States.