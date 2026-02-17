FranklinWH Signals U.S. Growth and Field-Focused Innovation at Intersolar

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FranklinWH Energy Storage Inc., a leading provider of whole-home energy management and storage solutions, will use Intersolar and Energy Storage North America to spotlight expanded U.S. manufacturing, workforce growth, and ongoing improvements across its residential energy storage platform.



The company is on track to double manufacturing output at its Santa Clara, California, facility in 2026. The factory uses AI-enabled production tools to streamline assembly, improve product availability, and reduce delivery times for installers. To support that growth, FranklinWH is expanding its manufacturing workforce, strengthening distribution capacity nationwide, and broadening sales coverage as part of its long-term commitment to the U.S. market."FranklinWH is not slowing down, in fact we're doubling manufacturing of our energy storage systems at our California factory, expanding distribution centers nationwide for faster delivery to installers, and continuing to grow our team," said FranklinWH CEO and Co-founder Gary Lam. "Our focus is long-term. We are investing in people, production, and partner support to meet rising demand for home energy resilience."FranklinWH says product development continues to be driven by installer and homeowner feedback. The company reports ongoing system-level improvements to its aPower 2 and aPower S batteries, even as those products remain well established in the field."At FranklinWH, installer feedback is built into our design process from the start," Lam said. "Even as aPower S and aPower 2 are widely deployed, we continue to refine the system based on real-world use. Our goal is to make installation smoother, system performance stronger and long-term ownership simpler."One example of that field-driven approach is the FranklinWH RSD Duo (RSD Duo), a new safety enhancement being shown at Intersolar. Standard RSDs have a single circuit, while the RSD Duo has two parallel circuits for added reliability and safety. If one circuit malfunctions, the RSD Duo continues to operate as a rooftop shutdown device. The solution provides a streamlined, code-compliant method for exceeding rooftop solar safety requirements. It integrates with FranklinWH Systems, helps reduce installation time and supports compliance with national electrical code requirements without adding unnecessary complexity."The RSD Duo came directly from conversations with installers and homeowners who work with these systems every day," Lam said. "Contractors told us they needed hardware that helps them move faster without sacrificing safety. Homeowners told us they want systems that perform reliably when the grid is stressed. This is one example of how we turn feedback into practical improvements."FranklinWH is also increasing participation in utility demand and grid services programs in key regions across the United States. In many areas, utilities now offer substantial incentives for qualified home energy storage systems, along with performance-based payments when stored energy supports the grid during peak demand periods.FranklinWH will offer live demonstrations and product discussions at Booth 2904 throughout Intersolar.About FranklinWHFranklinWH Energy Storage is the manufacturer of the FranklinWH System, a next-generation home energy management and storage solution. Headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, FranklinWH's team brings decades of experience across energy system design, manufacturing, sales, and installation. The company is AVL-listed with multiple financial institutions and continues to empower homeowners to achieve true energy freedom. Learn more at franklinwh.com.Media Contact:media@franklinwh.com