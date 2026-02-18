How Big Is the Renewable Energy Certificate Market and Why Is It Booming Worldwide?

According to Ameco Research, the global Renewable Energy Certificate Market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 20.2% from 2021 to 2028, with certificates issued rising from 2,175,813 in 2020 to 9,298,511 by 2028. Explore market size, key players, regional insights, and future trends.

The Renewable Energy Certificate Market has emerged as a crucial component of the global energy transition. RECs act as proof that one megawatt-hour (MWh) of electricity has been generated from renewable sources, such as wind, solar, hydro, and biomass. By purchasing or trading RECs, corporations, utilities, and governments can claim the use of renewable energy even if the electricity consumed originates from conventional sources.



More Headlines Articles

They provide a financial incentive for renewable energy producers.



They enable organizations to meet regulatory or voluntary sustainability targets.

What Are Renewable Energy Certificates?

Renewable Energy Certificate Market Segments

Compliance Market: Utilities are required by governments to purchase RECs to meet Renewable Portfolio Standards (RPS) or other regulatory mandates.



Voluntary Market: Corporations and institutions buy RECs to offset their electricity usage and meet ESG or net-zero targets.

Global Renewable Energy Certificate Market Forecast

2020: 2,175,813 certificates issued



2021-2028 CAGR: 20.2%



2028: 9,298,511 certificates expected

REC Market Drivers

1. Government Policies and Compliance Mandates

2. Corporate Sustainability and ESG Goals

3. Renewable Energy Adoption

4. Technological Advancements

Leading Market Players

Green-e Energy: Certification body validating voluntary RECs in North America



RECS International: Association promoting REC standardization globally



Ecohz: Facilitates REC issuance and corporate procurement



Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC), India: Oversees compliance REC framework



U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA): Supports tracking and verification of RECs

Renewable Energy Certificate Market Regional Insights

North America REC Market

Most mature REC market globally



Strong participation from both compliance and voluntary segments



Expected to remain a market leader through 2028

Europe REC Market

Structured REC systems through Guarantees of Origin (GOs)



Leading countries: Germany, UK, Nordic states



Growth driven by regulatory compliance and corporate initiatives

Asia-Pacific REC Market

Fastest-growing REC market



Key countries: China, Japan, South Korea, India



Driven by policy incentives and large-scale renewable deployments

Latin America, Middle East & Africa (LAMEA)

Emerging markets in Brazil, South Africa, and select Gulf countries



Developing frameworks to support renewable penetration and climate goals

Recent Investments and Market Developments

Corporate Procurement Surge: Multinationals are increasingly purchasing RECs to meet net-zero and ESG targets



Policy-Driven Expansion: Governments are refining REC frameworks to improve compliance, transparency, and renewable integration



Digital Verification Technologies: Adoption of blockchain and other digital platforms enhances market efficiency and trust

Challenges Facing the REC Market

Regulatory Fragmentation: Variations in frameworks across regions complicate cross-border trading



Verification and Tracking: Ensuring accurate issuance and preventing double-counting



Market Awareness: Some regions have limited understanding of REC mechanisms, slowing adoption

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What Is a Renewable Energy Certificate (REC)?

How Big Is the Global REC Market?

2020: 2,175,813 certificates issued



2028: 9,298,511 certificates expected



CAGR (2021-2028): 20.2%

Which Regions Lead the Renewable Energy Certificate Market?

North America and Europe are mature markets with high adoption



Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region



LAMEA is emerging and developing REC frameworks

Who Are the Key Players in Renewable Energy Certificate Market?

What Are the Latest Market Trends?