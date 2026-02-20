All Electrical Training Ltd Announces City & Guilds 2922-34 Solar PV Courses & 2923-34 EESS

All Electrical Training Ltd is delivering City & Guilds 2922-34 Solar PV Courses & 2923-34 EESS (Battery Storage Courses) at its Essex training centre. These programmes are designed for qualified, experienced electricians who want to expand into solar photovoltaic and battery storage installations.



Learners achieve the City & Guilds 2922-34 Level 3 Award in the Installation and Maintenance of Small Solar Photovoltaic Systems and the City & Guilds 2923-34 Level 3 Award in the Design, Installation and Commissioning of Small Electrical Energy Storage Systems. Both qualifications focus on safe, standards-led practice in domestic and small commercial settings.The courses are developed based on the latest National Occupational Standards (NOS). They align with the Mandatory Technical Competences for those undertaking installation of Solar PV and EESS. They also align with the MCS standard documents for Solar PV and Energy Storage certifications. JIB approved for inclusion in the JIB ECS Gold card is TBC soon. The qualifications are endorsed by TESP to carry the Electrician Plus kitemark.2922-34 Level 3 Award in the Installation and Maintenance of Small Solar Photovoltaic Systems - Solar PV CoursesThe 2922-34 Level 3 Award in the Installation and Maintenance of Small Solar Photovoltaic Systems - Solar PV Courses provides a comprehensive understanding of the requirements linked to the design, installation, and maintenance of solar photovoltaic systems.The qualification aligns with the current IET Code of Practice for Grid-Connected Solar Photovoltaic Systems and relevant Regulations relating to solar PV infrastructure. It is mapped to National Occupational Standards (NOS) SPV01 and aligned with the MCS technical specification.What the Solar PV course coversLearners study key documentation and legislation for solar photovoltaic (PV) and electrical energy storage systems (EESS). They learn to work safely with solar PV electrical systems and understand system characteristics and architectures. The course explores design and installation considerations for solar PV systems, including testing, commissioning, and handover procedures. It also explains the use of micro-generation and EESS as part of prosumer's electrical installations.Assessment includes an online multiple-choice test of 30 questions and a practical assignment. Trainers observe practical tasks and use oral questioning where needed.Course duration is 3 days. Course cost is £750.00 inc VAT.2923-34 Level 3 Award in the Design, Installation and Commissioning of Small Electrical Energy Storage Systems - Electrical Energy Storage SystemsThe 2923-34 Level 3 Award in the Design, Installation and Commissioning of Small Electrical Energy Storage Systems - Electrical Energy Storage Systems focuses on the knowledge and skills required for electrical energy storage systems.The course follows the IET Code of Practice for Electrical Energy Storage Systems (EESS) and the requirements of BS 7671. It covers statutory legislation applicable to EESS, principles of batteries and EESS, system specification, installation, inspection, testing, commissioning, and handover. The qualification is mapped to the latest National Occupational Standard (NOS) SPV01 and aligned with the MCS technical specification.What the EESS course coversLearners explore documentation and legislation for PV systems and EESS. They study safe working practices, system components, and design considerations for EESS. The programme explains testing, commissioning, and handover of EESS, together with integration into prosumer's installations.Assessment includes a 30-question online multiple-choice test and a practical assignment with observation and oral questioning.Course duration is 2 days. Course cost is £499.00 inc VAT.The combined Solar & EESS course is charged at £1199.00 inc VAT.Course venue: AET Harris House, Cawley Hatch, Harlow, Essex CM19 5AN.Awarding body: City & Guilds.For bookings, call 0800-0-433334 and secure your place on our Solar PV Courses today.Advance your skills with Solar PV Courses at All Electrical Training Ltd in Essex for recognised City & Guilds qualifications.