LS ELECTRIC America Highlighted Utility-Scale Energy Storage Inverters at Intersolar North America 2026

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE



More Headlines Articles

LS Energy Solutions, a division of LS ELECTRIC America, is a leader in grid-connected energy storage technology for utility-scale projects, and showcased its latest utility-scale string inverters at Intersolar North America 2026, February 18-20 at the San Diego Convention Center. Attendees were invited to visit Booth 3829 to explore the AiON-SIS air-cooled and MSSP GEN 2.0 liquid-cooled string inverters, which serve as core building blocks in LS Energy Solutions turnkey systems for large-scale battery energy storage systems (BESS) and solar-plus-storage projects.Designed for utility-scale and commercial projects, the AiON-SIS air-cooled inverter offers an input voltage range of 620-1500 VDC with output options of 400, 480, and 600 VAC. Available in 116 kW and 140 kW ratings, AiON-SIS helps right-size power blocks, streamline layouts, and reduce balance-of-system costs. With maximum efficiency above 98.5% and CEC efficiency above 97.9%, it supports higher round-trip efficiency and stronger project economics.AiON-SIS features a modular, string-level architecture that simplifies scaling from kilowatt-level systems to multi-megawatt power conversion. Its compact 19" x 10.4" x 33.2" footprint delivers high power density in containerized and skid-based solutions while helping reduce space requirements, supporting LS Energy Solution' ability to deliver space-efficient turnkey ESS and hybrid renewable systems. Rated for operation from -10°C to 45°C and altitudes from 0 to 2000 m, it is built for dependable outdoor use in typical utility and C&I environments.For high-power, high-density storage applications, LS Energy Solutions will also feature the MSSP GEN 2.0 liquid-cooled string inverter. Optimized for high-voltage architectures, MSSP GEN 2.0 supports 1050-1500 VDC input and 480/600/690 VAC output, allowing seamless integration into global medium-voltage collection systems. Power ratings from 150 kW to 220 kW boost power per unit and enable compact, MW-scale power blocks that can be deployed as part of standardized turnkey storage and renewable platforms.MSSP GEN 2.0 delivers maximum efficiency above 99% and CEC efficiency above 98.5%, helping owners maximize energy throughput and minimize losses. Its slim 15.39" x 8.96" x 62" form factor simplifies installation in enclosures and containers, while an operating range of -20°C to 50°C and altitude capability from 0 to 2000 m support reliable performance across varied climates. These attributes make it a strong foundation for fully engineered ESS/BESS solutions.Both inverter platforms provide grid-ready power conversion for utility-scale energy storage, with advanced support features designed to meet evolving interconnection and grid code requirements. Four-quadrant operation and autonomous voltage and frequency regulation enable both active and reactive power support and contribute to grid stability. Combined with LS Energy Solutions' engineering, controls, and integration expertise, AiON-SIS and MSSP GEN 2.0 enable turnkey battery storage and renewable energy systems that simplify deployment and enhance long-term performance.Attendees were invited to visit LS Energy Solutions at Intersolar North America 2026 in Booth 3829 to see the AiON-SIS and MSSP GEN 2.0 inverters and discuss system architectures, control strategies, and turnkey delivery options for utility-scale and C&I storage and renewable projects. LS Energy Solutions' technical and applications teams were available throughout the event to support project planning and addressed performance, configuration, and grid support questions.About LS ELECTRIC America:LS ELECTRIC America is the North American hub of LS ELECTRIC, a global technologyleader delivering integrated smart power, automation, and energy solutions for industrial,commercial, and utility customers. Serving high‐growth markets such as data centers, industrialand commercial buildings, factory automation, agriculture and irrigation, utilities, renewableenergy, and critical infrastructure, LS ELECTRIC America provides UL‐compliant componentsand systems including air circuit breakers, molded case circuit breakers, switchgear, energystorage systems (ESS), and microgrid solutions. Working closely with key system partners, LSELECTRIC America integrates advanced hardware, intelligent software, and digital technologiesinto engineered power systems tailored for North American requirements, supporting safe,efficient, and sustainable operation across demanding applications. For more information, visitwww.lselectricamerica.com.###