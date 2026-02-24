GreenSpark Solar & Encore Renewable Energy Complete 13 MW Agrivoltaic Community Solar Portfolio

Rochester, NY — GreenSpark Solar and Encore Renewable Energy have successfully completed a 13 megawatt (MW DC) portfolio of agrivoltaic community solar projects across New York and Vermont, marking a major milestone for both companies and the launch of a strong new Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) partnership.



The three-project portfolio includes:- Constable Solar (Constable, NY) - 3.8 MW DC (Completed Q4 2025)- Boardman Hill Solar (West Rutland, VT) - 2.9 MW DC (Completed Q4 2025)- Danyow Solar (Sheldon, VT) - 6.3 MW DC (Completed Q1 2026)Together, the projects bring clean, reliable, locally generated solar energy to communities in the Northeast while preserving agricultural land through innovative dual-use design.This portfolio includes Encore's first completed solar project in New York State and GreenSpark Solar's first completed projects in Vermont, expanding each company's geographical footprint while reinforcing a shared commitment to community-centered renewable energy development.Encore Renewable Energy, a Burlington-based developer and Certified B Corporation, specializes in impact-driven renewable energy development and long-term asset ownership. GreenSpark Solar, headquartered in Rochester, NY, is a nationally recognized community solar EPC and was recently ranked #1 community solar EPC in the nation in Solar Power World's 2025 Top Solar Contractor List.Both organizations operate under a triple-bottom-line philosophy, prioritizing people, planet, and profit, and are member-owners of the Amicus Solar Cooperative.AN EPC PARTNERSHIP BUILT ON SHARED STRENGTHSUnder the partnership model, Encore originates, develops, and designs the projects before handing off to GreenSpark Solar as a true construction partner. GreenSpark supports procurement and delivers turnkey EPC execution, ensuring efficient, high-quality builds. The projects are owned long-term by Encore, a vertically integrated power producer."This portfolio reflects what's possible when two mission-driven teams align around their core strengths," said Tony D'Ambra, Executive Director of EPC at GreenSpark Solar. "Encore brings deep expertise in thoughtful site development and community engagement. Our team focuses on disciplined execution, quality construction, and collaborative problem-solving in the field. From navigating complex site conditions to implementing innovative equipment solutions, this partnership has been defined by trust, transparency, and a shared commitment to building projects the right way.""Delivering affordable, responsible renewable energy projects requires strong partnerships at every step of the development process," said Blake Sturcke, CEO of Encore Renewable Energy. "At Encore, we strive to work with values-aligned partners, and GreenSpark has proven its expertise throughout the construction of these projects, which are now offering cost savings and reliable clean energy to ratepayers across Vermont and New York."PROJECT HIGHLIGHTS:CONSTABLE SOLAR - Constable, New York:Under New York's NY-Sun Initiative and VDER program, NYSEG compensates the project for electricity produced, delivering affordable, reliable, carbon-free energy to customers.Located on land owned by the Sirois siblings, long-time stewards of the property, the former hay field has been transformed into an agrivoltaic site. Sheep grazing supports vegetation management while maintaining agricultural productivity.Constable Solar was developed by Citrine Power and acquired by Encore prior to construction.BOARDMAN HILL SOLAR - West Rutland, Vermont:The ~3 MW Boardman Hill project was awarded through Vermont's competitive Standard Offer Program, a statewide renewable energy procurement initiative designed to encourage delivery of low-cost renewable energy. The project received its Certificate of Public Good from the Vermont Public Utility Commission in January 2023.Located on a hillside, Boardman Hill required careful civil coordination and innovative installation practices. The project utilizes a tracker system and incorporates agrivoltaic sheep grazing for vegetation management, further strengthening Vermont's renewable energy economy.DANYOW SOLAR - Sheldon, Vermont:The 6.38 MW Danyow project is the final project completed in the portfolio and introduced a new construction innovation. GreenSpark installed a CPS/CHINT skidded-inverter solution, allowing pre-assembled inverter equipment to be delivered and craned into place, reducing on-site assembly time and improving installation efficiency.The project has received Permission to Operate (PTO), with phased production currently underway. Agrivoltaic planning is underway.A FOUNDATION FOR FUTURE COLLABORATIONBeyond the technical milestones, both teams emphasize the strength of the working relationship that brought the portfolio to life.Encore and GreenSpark teams collaborated closely through changing site conditions, evolving technical requirements, and multi-state regulatory environments. The partnership model, rooted in shared accountability, open communication, and aligned values, positions both organizations for continued growth across the Northeast."This has been one of the most collaborative and solutions-oriented partnerships our team has experienced," added D'Ambra. "When challenges arise, as they always do in construction, Encore approaches them with reason, clarity, and a shared sense of responsibility. That level of trust makes all the difference in delivering successful projects."With 13 MW now completed, the companies look ahead to additional opportunities to expand clean energy access while maintaining agricultural viability and community benefits.ABOUT ENCORE RENEWABLE ENERGY:Encore Renewable Energy is delivering energy's second act through solar and energy storage. Based in Burlington, Vermont, their team specializes in impact-driven renewable energy development and long-term asset ownership, revitalizing underutilized properties and adding value with innovative land-use solutions. As a Certified B Corporation and leader in socially responsible business, Encore is committed to creating a cleaner, brighter future. Learn more at encorerenewableenergy.com.ABOUT GREENSPARK SOLARHeadquartered in Rochester, NY, GreenSpark Solar provides industry-leading, high-quality EPC solutions. Specializing in community solar and commercial-scale distributed generation projects, GreenSpark delivers streamlined, turnkey renewable energy systems that benefit all stakeholders. GreenSpark was ranked #1 community solar EPC in the nation on Solar Power World's 2025 Top Solar Contractor List and is a NYSERDA Gold Quality Solar Installer. Learn more at greensparksolar.com.