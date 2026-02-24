Natural Power strengthens advanced performance engineering capability with senior appointment

Ollie joins Natural Power with deep expertise in wind turbine modelling, aeroelastic analysis, controls optimisation and performance assessment, gained across industry-leading innovation roles and academic research. He brings particular experience in applying advanced engineering and analytics to real-world operational challenges across the full wind project lifecycle.



Peter Denholm, Director of Analytics at Natural Power, said: "We are happy to welcome Ollie to the team. His appointment further strengthens Natural Power's depth of technical expertise and underlines our role as a trusted independent adviser supporting the safe, efficient and sustainable operation of renewable energy assets worldwide."His appointment comes at a critical time for the European onshore wind sector, where a growing proportion of assets are approaching or exceeding their original design life. Owners and developers are increasingly required to consider life extension strategies, component replacement, repowering options or end-of-life decisions — all of which demand robust, independent technical assessment."Natural Power's APE service plays a key role in this process, providing unbiased, evidence-based insight into turbine and asset performance, structural loading, degradation, control strategies and long-term operability. This supports informed decision-making for asset owners, lenders and investors navigating life extension and continued operation.Importantly, APE at Natural Power extends beyond analytics alone. The capability supports projects from early-stage development, through construction, commissioning, and into long-term operations and asset management providing essential data that underpins a holistic approach to supporting renewable energy projects It also has growing application within technical due diligence, helping to inform investment decisions by identifying risk, opportunity and optimisation potential at both turbine and wind farm level.In his new role, Ollie has been tasked with reinvigorating and shaping the delivery of Natural Power's APE service, working collaboratively across advisory, due diligence, operations and analytics teams. Over the coming months, he will focus on evolving how advanced engineering insight is applied consistently and practically across the business to deliver greater value for clients.Ollie joins Natural Power from Reoptimize Systems, where he led aerodynamics and mechanical engineering work on advanced control and performance optimisation solutions, delivering measurable gains in energy yield and load reduction across operating wind fleets. He is a Chartered Engineer and holds a PhD in wind energy systems modelling.Commenting on his appointment with the team, Ollie said: "I'm thrilled to be joining such a strong team of technical experts and industry leaders at Natural Power. My background in modelling and control, combined with the team's knowledge and experience of operational turbines, provides the foundations to enhance and expand the services that we can offer. I'm excited to help shape and evolve the APE offering and contribute to the next phase of innovation in the wind industry."