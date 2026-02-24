OSSO and ProMinent partnership develops advanced water treatment systems for geothermal projects

The collaboration has seen ProMinent act as a key technology provider for OSSO's WTS20, an automated solids proportional dosing and telemetry-enabled water treatment system.



The milestone comes at a time when water quality is under unprecedented scrutiny, with growing pressure from both regulators and the public for contractors to prove discharges are properly treated in line with the Environment Agency's EA2030 strategy. Announced in July 2025, the strategy was developed in response to rising concerns over pollution in rivers and groundwater, the need for more sustainable growth, and the impact of climate change on water resources.Tristan Hughes, Business Unit Manager at OSSO, said, "Water is one of the most important issues facing the UK today. The Environment Agency is rightly taking steps to address the challenges we're facing across the country, and contractors are under growing pressure to show that discharges are treated properly and projects are meeting the highest environmental standards. The industry needs solutions it can trust, and the WTS20 delivers that through innovation and automation. ProMinent has been a fantastic partner from the very start, and we are successfully raising the bar for how water is managed on site."Conventional wastewater treatment approaches in construction require manual input, leaving projects exposed to errors when site conditions change rapidly, such as during heavy rain. OSSO's WTS20 overcomes this by combining ProMinent's dosing technology with automation and live telemetry where solids in the water are measured continuously, dosing is adjusted in real time and performance data is visible across the site. Once treated, water can be released safely without the need for any additional tankering or the risk of pollution incidents. This gives project owners confidence they can meet high standards while avoiding reputational damage and fines.More than thirty WTS20 units have been delivered through the collaboration and are now in use on construction and infrastructure projects across the UK, including nine on the country's largest infrastructure scheme and significant civil engineering contracts. The strong uptake from industry reflects growing demand, with OSSO doubling its construction sector revenue in the financial year ending in 2025.Wes Sutton, Managing Director at ProMinent UK & Ireland, said, "Our teams have worked closely together from the initial development of the WTS20 through to supporting its performance in the field. By bringing ProMinent's dosing expertise together with OSSO's vision, we've created a premium solution that raises the game for water treatment. The results are already clear on major projects and there is much more potential ahead."