Smart Energy Week 2026 to Open in Tokyo This March, Advancing the Future of the Energy Landscape

TOKYO, Japan — Smart Energy Week Spring 2026, one of the world's largest exhibitions for renewable energy, clean power technologies and next generation energy systems, will open at Tokyo Big Sight from March 17 to 19, bringing together global energy professionals as the momentum toward carbon neutrality accelerates.



As the event unfolds, attendees can expect a comprehensive display of technologies spanning hydrogen and fuel cells, energy storage, solar and wind power, smart grids, biomass and zero-emission thermal power. More than 1,600 exhibitors and tens of thousands of visitors from across Asia and the world are anticipated to participate, reinforcing Smart Energy Week's position as a dynamic marketplace for energy innovation. The breadth of solutions on display creates a cohesive environment for discovering how renewable and smart energy systems continue to evolve and integrate into global decarbonisation strategies.In addition to its primary exhibitions, the event will also run concurrently with Sustainability Management Week, formerly known as GREEN TRANSFORMATION WEEK, which broadens the show's scope by spotlighting corporate sustainability initiatives that are now central to long-term business strategy. This co-located exhibition highlights decarbonisation solutions, circular economy models, sustainable materials, energy management technologies and supply chain innovations, allowing attendees to navigate both energy transformation and enterprise level sustainability developments in a single venue. Together, the two events reflect the increasing interconnectedness of cleantech adoption and organisational sustainability performance.Exhibitors and attendees fill the show floor at Smart Energy Week 2025, showcasing a wide range of technologies across hydrogen, fuel cells, solar, batteries and other clean energy sectors.Meanwhile, leading companies shaping Japan's energy transition are set to play a visible role throughout the exhibition halls. Major brands such as JERA Co., Ltd.; BYD Energy Storage; Toyota Motor Corporation; Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.; GS Yuasa Corporation; Honda Motor Co., Ltd.; Taisei Corporation; Tokyo Gas Co., Ltd.; Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.; and IHI Corporation will showcase portfolios aligned with hydrogen ecosystems, advanced batteries and energy storage systems, electrified mobility, grid modernisation technologies and zero-emission thermal pathways. Their presence underscores the show's status as a key global platform for advancing practical, scalable energy solution storage systems, electrified mobility, grid modernisation technologies, and zero-emission thermal pathways. storage systems, electrified mobility, grid emission thermal pathways storage systems, electrified mobility, grid emission thermal pathways.The event's conference program further enriches the experience, offering high signal sessions from leaders at the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI), Honda R&D Co., Ltd., IHI Corporation, TEPCO Power Grid, Inc., MHI Vestas Japan Co., Ltd., and JERA Co., Ltd. These presentations will explore Japan's GX strategy, hydrogen technology developments, pathways for electric aviation, next generation power network design, offshore wind expansion and emerging trends in zero-emission thermal power. Together, these discussions provide a strategic vantage point on how policy, technology and industry are converging to redefine the energy landscape.Beyond the exhibits and conference sessions, Smart Energy Week continues to serve as a premier meeting ground for decisionmakers across utilities, manufacturers, engineering firms, technology developers and government agencies. Attendees gain direct access to innovations poised to reshape global energy systems, while also participating in networking opportunities that foster partnerships, investment and market expansion. The strong representation from Japan, China, South Korea and other key Asian markets positions the event as a gateway to the region's rapidly developing clean tech sector.As Smart Energy Week Spring 2026 and Sustainability Management Week prepare to open this March, the combined event stands as a pivotal moment for stakeholders seeking to translate decarbonisation strategies into real-world action.Visitor registration for the Tokyo show is now open, with free general admission and VIP registration available for management level attendees seeking enhanced access and privileges. With energy innovation and sustainability leadership converging under one roof, early registration is encouraged to secure priority entry and valuable meeting opportunities.