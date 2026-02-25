OMCO Solar Acquired by MacLean-Fogg, positioned for continued growth.

Phoenix, AZ - [February 25th, 2026] - OMCO Solar, a leading US factory-direct manufacturer of solar trackers and fixed-tilt solutions, announces it has been acquired by MacLean-Fogg, a family-owned, US-based manufacturing enterprise.



The partnership between OMCO and MacLean-Fogg has strong alignment and common values. The acquisition brings together two successful manufacturing companies and is driven by OMCO's strong growth in the US tracker and fixed tilt markets.OMCO will continue to operate as a distinct brand within the MacLean-Fogg family, maintaining its current leadership team to ensure continuity for employees, customers, and industry partners."We are excited about this opportunity to take OMCO Solar to the next level, now with the backing of a great partner in MacLean-Fogg. We look forward to growing our team and adding even more value to our customers." said Eric Goodwin, OMCO Solar Vice President of Business Development.Over the past 19 years, OMCO has established itself as a leader in domestic manufacturing, including all structural components for our tracker and fixed tilt products. OMCO has also delivered advanced products such as the OMCO Star® Tracker Control System, launched to market last year to support utility scale tracker projects."This newly formed synergy is complementary to our already well-established brand name. With so many commonalities such as strength in culture, customer-focused service approach, and decades of manufacturing experience to just name a few, continued success is inevitable.Today we are not just celebrating an acquisition — we are celebrating the union of vision, talent, and momentum. When bold ideas meet strategic opportunity, growth stops being a goal and becomes our new reality." said Kevin Hopp, OMCO Solar President.Built for the Next Century of American IndustryMacLean-Fogg's investment in the OMCO brand, stretching across roll forming, fabrication, and solar, represents a strategic move to expand its portfolio of manufacturing platforms.Together, MacLean-Fogg and OMCO will continue investing in advanced manufacturing, engineering talent, and operational excellence to support customers across industrial markets.The acquisition underscores a shared commitment to strengthening U.S. manufacturing, supporting local communities, and delivering the precision-engineered products that keep industry moving.About MacLean-FoggFounded in 1925, MacLean-Fogg is a family-owned, global enterprise composed of MacLean-Fogg Component Solutions (MFCS) and Mallard Manufacturing, with five primary business groups: Fastener Solutions, Engineered Solutions, Plastic Solutions, Additive Solutions, and Gravity Flow & Logistic Solutions. More than 2,000 employees deliver world-class quality, on-time performance, and engineering innovation across automotive, heavy truck, material handling, and diverse industrial applications. Visit macleanfogg.com to learn more.About OMCO SolarOMCO Solar is America's premier factory-direct manufacturer of solar trackers and fixed-tilt solutions for solar projects. The company's expertise in fixed-tilt and single-axis tracker systems stems from decades of steel manufacturing, beginning in 1955 when OMCO Holdings, its parent company, was founded. To date, OMCO Solar has delivered over 12 GW of factory-direct, high-quality solar mounting structures within the US. With a manufacturing footprint spanning coast-to-coast, the company delivers their American-made solar structures built from 100% US steel to developers nationwide. For more information, please visit OMCO Solar at omcosolar.com.