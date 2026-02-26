A Successful Conclusion | KTECH Shines at Intersolar & Energy Storage North America, Seizing the New North American Energy Storage Track with Cutting-edge Technology

Crossing mountains and seas, we keep the appointment for green energy; devoting to meticulous cultivation, we finally return with fruitful achievements. Recently, Intersolar & Energy Storage North America, a highly anticipated event in the global energy storage and photovoltaic industry, has come to a successful close. As a powerful enterprise in the energy storage inverter sector, KTECH showcased its core products at the grand exhibition. In this event gathering more than 9,000 industry elites from 59 countries around the world, KTECH fully demonstrated its technological innovation achievements, deeply connected with North American partners, injected Chinese strength into the global energy transition, and successfully completed this in-depth exploration of the North American market.



More Headlines Articles

This exhibition is a top-tier event in North America's photovoltaic and energy storage field, gathering nearly 500 leading enterprises in the industry and covering the entire industrial chain such as photovoltaics, energy storage, and electric vehicle charging. It is not only a stage for displaying cutting-edge technologies and a core hub for global industry resource connection, but also an important window to gain insight into the development trends of the North American energy storage market and seize development opportunities. At present, the North American energy storage market is witnessing an explosive growth with increased policy support and rising penetration rate of renewable energy. Meanwhile, the requirements for localized production are becoming increasingly stringent, and the market competition pattern is constantly reshaping. KTECH acts according to the trend and takes the initiative to act, taking this exhibition as an opportunity to fully lay out the North American market and demonstrate the confidence and strength of Chinese energy storage enterprises.At the exhibition site, the popularity of KTECH's booth kept rising, becoming one of the focal points of the whole exhibition. Focusing on the demand of the North American market, we highlighted two core products: 5-16kW off-grid inverters and 7/30kW hybrid inverters. Relying on the advantages of high-efficiency and stable performance, compact and small design, and high cost performance, our products have won extensive attention and high recognition from overseas customers and industry experts on site. Among them, a large number of distributors have shown great interest in the 16kW off-grid inverter and 30kW high-voltage three-phase hybrid inverter, with a high consulting heat. As a high-end model among off-grid inverters, the 16kW off-grid inverter comes with UL Certification, which fully complies with the compliance requirements of the North American market, and has become a core product focused by distributors by virtue of its excellent performance; the 30kW high-voltage three-phase hybrid inverter has prominent highlights, supporting VPP technology, with IP66 ingress protection rating and AFCI&RSD safety protection functions, adapting to the complex application scenarios in North America and fully meeting the local market demand. Many exhibition guests stopped at the booth to observe the details of the two popular products at close range, and had in-depth exchanges with our technical team on product parameters, application scenarios and customized solutions. The on-site negotiation atmosphere was warm, and a number of cooperation intentions were reached.As an enterprise deeply engaged in the energy storage inverter field, KTECH has always taken technological innovation as the core driving force. The developed products cover more than 20 series of European and American standards, with power ranging from 0.3kW to 50kW, which can accurately adapt to diverse application scenarios such as household and industrial & commercial use. We are committed to providing global users with efficient, reliable and intelligent overall solutions for smart energy management. The two core products exhibited this time are specially adapted to the demand of the North American market: the 5-16kW off-grid inverter has a maximum efficiency of up to 97.6%, is easy to install and can be equipped with a remote application system, which can ensure stable power supply under extreme weather conditions; the 7/30kW hybrid inverter takes into account both grid-tied and off-grid modes, flexibly responds to the demand of the North American power system, perfectly fits the application scenarios of the local energy storage market, and provides more adaptable energy solutions for North American users.During the exhibition, we not only demonstrated our strong product strength, but also deeply integrated into the wave of global industry exchanges. The KTECH team had in-depth discussions with partners and industry elites from all over North America on hot topics such as the development trends of the energy storage market, the direction of technological innovation and localized layout strategies, and accurately grasped the policy orientation and demand pain points of the North American market. Through face-to-face communication, we not only deepened the trust and tacit understanding with existing partners, but also explored a number of high-quality potential customers, expanded the cooperation map of the North American market, and accumulated valuable experience for KTECH to optimize product layout and promote localized development in the follow-up.KTECH's appearance at Intersolar & Energy Storage North America is not only a display of products and technologies, but also a showcase of brand and strength, marking a solid step for us on the road to expanding the North American market. In the future, KTECH will take this exhibition as a new starting point, continue to devote to technological innovation, focus on the demand of the North American market, optimize the product matrix, improve service quality, actively respond to market changes and policy challenges, help the implementation of more North American clean energy projects, and contribute more to the global energy transition and the achievement of the "dual carbon" goals.The exhibition has ended, and a new journey has begun. With the gains and recognition from this exhibition, KTECH will never forget its original intention, keep moving forward, and continue to advance on the golden track of the energy storage industry with better products, more professional services and a more open attitude, connecting global partners and deeply cultivating the North American market to jointly build a new zero-carbon future ecosystem!参考 10 篇资料