Case Study – Kseng Solar's Zn-Al-Mg Ground Solar Mount Powers Sustainable Water Treatment in Mexico
In Mexico, a wastewater treatment solar plant has utilized durable Zn‑Al‑Mg ground solar structures from Kseng Solar. Designed to process 600 tons of wastewater each year, the plant now operates with full clean energy self-sufficiency.
Made of Zn-Al-Mg coated steel, the system offers superior corrosion resistance, ensuring long-term structural stability under harsh environmental conditions.
**Project information**
- Location: Mexico
- Size of system: 200kW
- Design wind speed: 30m/s
- Design standard: USA
- Foundation: Concrete Block
- Material: Zn-Al-Mg Coated Steel
- Module size: 2278x1134x30mm
- Unit array: 2X27(54pcs)
Special Features of Kseng Solar's Zn-Al-Mg Ground Solar Solution
- Most economical ground mounting system
- Made of cost-effective carbon steel
- Suitable for any soil type, can be installed on even or uneven slopes
- Modular design allows for simple and easy installation
Find more about the product: https://www.xmkseng.com/zn-al-mg-coated-steel-ground-mount-solar-racking-systems-with-high-durability_p264.html
