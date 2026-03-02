Sunshare Expands Glory with New 2 kWh, Scalable to 10 kWh

Electricity prices in Germany remain elevated at the beginning of 2026, despite recent fluctuations. As households seek greater energy independence, plug-in balcony solar systems continue to gain momentum as a flexible and cost-effective solution.



In response, Sunshare introduces the new 2 kWh version of Sunshare Glory, expanding its modular residential storage portfolio. Compared with the 1.5 kWh model, the upgraded version offers higher capacity and greater scalability. Users can stack modules up to 10 kWh and freely combine 1.5 kWh and 2 kWh units within one system — delivering flexible expansion tailored to evolving household needs.Advanced Battery Safety with eXtraSolid™ TechnologyGlory integrates Sunshare's proprietary eXtraSolid™ technology and automotive-grade semi-solid battery cells designed for residential storage.A full-metal enclosure enhances durability, with laboratory tests indicating resistance to forces up to 300 kN. An integrated fire-suppression unit activates within milliseconds in case of abnormal temperature rise. The intelligent Battery Management System (BMS) monitors temperature, voltage, and current 24/7 and can detect anomalies up to 72 hours in advance, supporting early warnings and optimized charge-discharge control.Higher PV Input and Reliable BackupGlory supports up to 2,400 W PV input via plug-and-play AC coupling. When paired with an existing 800 W balcony PV system, total PV input can reach 3,200 W.In off-grid mode, AC output delivers 1,200 W; in grid-connected operation, it supports 1,800 W (bypass). During grid outages, the system continues supplying connected loads, ensuring uninterrupted household power.Long-Term Performance and Smart Energy ManagementWith more than 7,000 charge cycles, Glory is engineered for over 20 years of residential use. Compared with a 15-year system lifespan, total yield can theoretically increase by up to 33%.An integrated Energy Management System (EMS) works with smart meters and smart plugs and offers three dynamic control modes. Via the app, users can monitor real-time energy flows while the system automatically stores surplus solar energy or releases it when needed — maximizing self-consumption and reducing electricity costs.About SunshareFounded in 2023 under Sungrow, Sunshare is a high-tech enterprise specializing in balcony PV and home energy storage solutions. Rooted in the mission of "Green power for life moments", Sunshare provides secure, efficient, and smart clean energy systems — making renewable power accessible and reliable for households worldwide. Learn more: https://de.sunsharetek.com/pages/glory-balkonkraftwerk-mit-2-0-kwh-speicher-neuerscheinung?utm_source=PR&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=Glory2kwh