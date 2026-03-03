Natural Power delivers pre-construction due diligence for AMPYR Solar Europe at East Yorkshire Solar Farm

Located in East Yorkshire and connecting to the substation adjacent to Drax Power Station, EYSF is one of the largest consented solar projects in the UK. The scheme is designed to generate more than 530MWp of low-carbon electricity — enough to power approximately 100,000 homes — making a significant contribution to the UK's climate and energy ambitions.



More Headlines Articles

Natural Power was appointed to undertake detailed pre-construction due diligence to support ASE's transaction and investment decision-making. The scope of work included a full technical review of planning and permitting status, grid connection arrangements, site design and layout, energy yield assessments, environmental considerations, construction strategy, programme and key project risks. The review also considered contractual structures and delivery strategy to ensure alignment with international best practice and lender expectations.Saurabh Nirgudkar, Senior Technical Adviser at Natural Power, said: "East Yorkshire Solar Farm represents a landmark solar development for the UK. We were pleased to support AMPYR Solar Europe with comprehensive pre-construction due diligence, providing clarity on technical, environmental and delivery considerations to underpin this important transaction."Through its multidisciplinary expertise, Natural Power provided ASE with a robust and independent assessment of the project's technical readiness, risk profile and bankability, helping to inform a smooth and confident acquisition process.Natural Power continues to support developers, investors and lenders across Europe in delivering high-quality, investment-ready renewable energy projects that accelerate the transition to a low-carbon future.