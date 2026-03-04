Asia Pacific Leads Solar Tracker Market Growth Through 2030: Forecast & Trends

According to Ameco Research , the global Solar Tracker Market expanded from USD 3.8 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 28.9 billion by 2030 at a 25.4% CAGR (2022-2030). This analysis explains the key drivers behind that surge, why the Asia-Pacific region is the growth engine, and what investors and developers should monitor as the market scales.

Introduction — Why Trackers Matter to PV Project Economics



Solar trackers orient photovoltaic (PV) modules to follow the sun's movement during the day, increasing irradiance

capture compared to fixed-tilt systems. Trackers can boost annual energy yield by 20-40%,

improving project revenues, reducing land-use intensity, and enhancing competitiveness in utility auctions.

As module costs decline and land becomes constrained in many markets, trackers have shifted from optional upgrades

to core design components.



Solar Tracker Market Size and Forecast (Ameco Research)



Solar Tracker Market Value (2021): USD 3.8 billion

Projected Market (2030): USD 28.9 billion

Solar Tracker Market CAGR (2022-2030): 25.4%



How Solar Trackers Work — Single vs. Dual Axis



Single-Axis Trackers rotate on one axis (typically north-south) and represent the

cost-to-performance sweet spot for most solar farms.

Dual-Axis Trackers adjust on both axes — azimuth and elevation — to maximize generation

where space is limited or where maximizing output per unit area yields economic advantages.

Advanced control systems reduce shading losses and optimise yield dynamically.



Why Asia-Pacific Is the Growth Engine

The Asia-Pacific region has become the largest growth driver due to:



Massive Utility Tenders: Large-scale auctions in China, India, and Australia award bids on yield as well as price.

Local Manufacturing Scale: Proximity to module and balance-of-system suppliers reduces logistics costs.

Land Optimisation Needs: High population density and land costs make trackers attractive to maximise output per hectare.

Policy and Financial Support: Government incentives and yield-based financing support tracker-equipped systems.





China and India lead installation volumes, while markets in Southeast Asia (Vietnam, Thailand, Philippines)

are rapidly adopting tracker-equipped plants as procurement rules evolve.



Solar Tracker Market Regional Snapshots

Asia-Pacific



The Asia-Pacific region dominates installations and manufacturing. Developers increasingly specify trackers

to improve the levelised cost of energy (LCOE) and secure larger capacity awards in competitive auctions.



North America



In North America — particularly the U.S. and Canada — trackers are standard for utility-scale projects,

with a focus on reliability, maintenance automation, and improved wind survivability ratings.



Europe



In Europe, bifacial module and tracker combinations are preferred to exploit albedo and seasonal irradiance

profiles. Projects at higher latitudes prioritise control strategies that maximise winter energy production.



Solar Tracker Market Segmentation and Demand Drivers



By Type: Single-axis trackers dominate volume; dual-axis systems grow where footprint constraints and high module prices justify greater CAPEX.

By Application: Utility-scale accounts for the largest share; commercial & industrial segments adopt trackers selectively.

Components & Tech: Actuators, torque tubes, weatherproof controllers, and smart O&M systems are key R&D and reliability focus areas.



Competitive Landscape — Key Solar Tracker Suppliers

Ameco Research's report profiles key suppliers and emerging challengers. Major companies operating in the Solar Tracker Market include:



NEXTracker (Flex Ltd.)



Array Technologies



First Solar



SunPower Corporation



Arctech Solar



Soltec Trackers



PVHardware



Nexans



GameChange Solar



Solarpack



Recent Developments and Investment Themes



Bifacial + Tracker Combinations: Pairing bifacial modules with trackers to harvest rear-side gains and improve yield.

Localized Manufacturing: Suppliers opening regional production lines in Asia-Pacific to meet tender deadlines.

Smart O&M: Predictive maintenance and automated cleaning systems lower downtime and reduce operational costs.

Yield-Based Financing: Debt products tied to generation metrics improve project bankability.



Challenges and Opportunities

Trackers introduce mechanical complexity and incremental CAPEX versus fixed-tilt systems. Key challenges include:



Upfront Cost Sensitivity: In low-irradiance or very high-wind sites, fixed-tilt may remain preferable.

O&M Burden: Moving parts require robust warranties and local spares support.

Standards Needs: Uniform testing and reliability standards would improve confidence in procurement decisions.



Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How Large Will the Solar Tracker Market Be by 2030?

According to Ameco Research, the market will reach USD 28.9 billion by 2030, expanding at a 25.4% CAGR (2022-2030).

Why Is Asia-Pacific Leading Tracker Adoption?

Asia-Pacific dominates due to large utility auctions, localised manufacturing, land optimisation needs, and supportive government policies.

Which Tracker Type Is Most Common?

Single-axis trackers dominate utility deployments for their cost-to-yield benefits; dual-axis systems are used where maximising per-area output justifies higher CAPEX.

Strategic Actions for 2022-2030



Ameco Research's outlook points to rapid tracker adoption through 2030, led by Asia-Pacific. Developers should

prioritise yield optimisation (bifacial + tracker combinations), secure strong O&M and warranty terms, and

localise supply chains to reduce lead times. Investors should favour suppliers with proven reliability and

integrated service offerings that reduce lifecycle risk and protect projected yields.

