India BESS Market to Hit USD 19.45 Billion by 2035 — Growth, Trends & Forecast

According to Acumen Research and Consulting , the India Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) Market was valued at USD 2.19 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 19.45 billion by 2035, expanding at a robust CAGR of 24.3% (2026-2035). This growth is powered by India's accelerating renewable energy ambitions, grid modernisation drive, and rapidly declining battery costs.

Market Overview — India BESS at a Glance



Market Value (2025): USD 2.19 billion (USD 2,188.1 million)

Projected Value (2035): USD 19.45 billion (USD 19,445.2 million)

CAGR (2026-2035): 24.3%

Global BESS Market (2025): USD 44.12 billion

Global BESS Market (2035): USD 183.70 billion



India's share of the global BESS market is set to grow significantly, reflecting the country's strategic push toward energy independence and clean power leadership in South Asia.



What Is a Battery Energy Storage System (BESS)?

A Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) captures electrical energy — typically from renewable sources such as solar and wind — and stores it in rechargeable batteries for dispatch on demand. BESS solutions stabilise grid frequency, shift peak demand, provide backup power, and enable higher penetration of variable renewable energy without compromising grid reliability.

Key Growth Drivers in India



Renewable Energy Targets: India targets 500 GW of non-fossil capacity by 2030, requiring large-scale storage to manage intermittency.

Grid Modernisation: National Smart Grid Mission and state-level distribution reforms are accelerating storage-integrated infrastructure.

Declining Battery Costs: Lithium-ion cell prices have fallen dramatically, improving BESS project economics and bankability.

Policy Support: Viability Gap Funding (VGF) scheme, Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) for Advanced Chemistry Cells (ACC), and state-level storage mandates.

Energy Security: Reducing dependence on imported fossil fuels drives investment in domestic energy storage capacity.



India BESS Market Segmentation

By Battery Technology



Lithium-Ion (Li-Ion): Dominant segment due to high energy density, falling costs, and mature supply chains.

Lead-Acid: Legacy installations; declining share in utility-scale projects.

Flow Batteries: Growing interest for long-duration storage applications.

Sodium-Ion & Solid-State: Emerging technologies under active development for next-generation deployments.



By Application



Utility-Scale / Grid Storage: Largest segment — frequency regulation, peak shaving, and renewable integration.

Commercial & Industrial (C&I): Demand charge management and backup power for manufacturing, data centres, and hospitals.

Residential: Rooftop solar-paired storage; growing with prosumer adoption.

Off-Grid / Microgrid: Rural electrification and island-grid applications.



By Ownership Model



Utility-owned systems



Independent Power Producer (IPP)-owned BESS



Behind-the-Meter (BTM) customer-owned systems



Regional Outlook Within India

Rajasthan & Gujarat

Leading states for utility-scale solar-plus-storage projects, driven by high irradiance, available land, and proactive renewable energy policies.

Maharashtra & Karnataka

Strong C&I demand for BESS due to industrial load profiles and frequent grid outages in certain zones.

Northeast & Island Territories

Off-grid and microgrid BESS deployments supporting energy access in remote and island communities.

Competitive Landscape — Key Players

Acumen Research identifies several domestic and international companies shaping India's BESS market:



Tata Power



Greenko Group



Adani Green Energy



NTPC Limited



Amara Raja Energy & Mobility



Exide Industries



BYD India



Tesla Energy



Fluence Energy



Wartsila Energy





Investment Themes and Recent Developments



Government VGF Tenders: Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) has floated large-scale BESS tenders with viability gap funding support.

ACC PLI Scheme: INR 18,100 crore scheme incentivising domestic manufacturing of advanced battery cells to reduce import dependency.

Solar-Plus-Storage Auctions: SECI and state DISCOMs increasingly bundling storage with solar procurement to ensure round-the-clock supply.

IPP Interest: Leading renewable developers integrating BESS to offer firm, dispatchable power — commanding premium tariffs.



Challenges Facing India's BESS Market



High Upfront CAPEX: Despite cost declines, initial capital requirements remain a barrier for smaller developers and state utilities.

Supply Chain Dependency: Reliance on imported lithium-ion cells (largely from China) creates currency and geopolitical risk.

Regulatory Framework: Evolving tariff structures and grid codes need further clarity to unlock private investment at scale.

Skilled Workforce: Shortage of trained technicians for BESS installation, commissioning, and maintenance.



Global BESS Market Context

The global Battery Energy Storage System market was valued at USD 44.12 billion in 2025 and is forecast to reach USD 183.70 billion by 2035, growing at a comparable CAGR. India's trajectory — with a 24.3% CAGR — positions it as one of the fastest-growing BESS markets globally, outpacing several mature Western markets.

Strategic Outlook to 2035

India's Battery Energy Storage System market is on a high-growth trajectory, underpinned by ambitious renewable targets, supportive government policy, and the global energy transition. Developers and investors entering the market now — particularly in utility-scale solar-plus-storage and C&I segments — stand to benefit from first-mover advantages as demand accelerates toward 2035. Localising the battery supply chain through the ACC PLI scheme will be critical to sustaining this momentum and reducing geopolitical exposure.