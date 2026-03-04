Trafag Introduces 8719 Gas Density Monitor for Enhanced Renewable Energy Infrastructure Safety and Efficiency

CHARLOTTE, NC - Trafag, a leading manufacturer of high-accuracy measurement devices, announces the launch of its 8719 Gas Density Monitor, designed to revolutionize gas insulated switchgear monitoring in the renewable energy industry. This innovative device addresses the unique challenges of maintaining operational safety and efficiency in diverse renewable energy environments.



The 8719 Gas Density Monitor sets a new standard in insulating gas monitoring with its large 75mm dial, providing easier needle position readability for technicians working on renewable energy installations and reducing maintenance time. This feature enables quick and precise monitoring of exact gas density levels, critical for maintaining operational efficiency and safety in renewable energy systems. Additionally, the monitor offers up to five galvanically separated circuits, allowing for independent monitoring of multiple density levels and enhanced alarm capabilities, crucial for complex renewable energy systems such as large-scale solar farms and offshore wind turbines.The device is engineered for reliability, delivering precise switching output across all temperature ranges and ensuring dependable alarm triggering regardless of environmental conditions. This feature guarantees consistent performance in the varied climates where renewable energy installations are typically situated. Its fully temperature-compensated design maintains accuracy in fluctuating temperature conditions, which are common in solar and wind farm settings, eliminating pressure variations caused by temperature shifts and ensuring continuous operation. For renewable energy operations in harsh climates, the optional arctic temperature capability incorporates specialized additives to extend functionality to as low as -60°C, broadening the possibilities for renewable energy deployment in cold regions.The 8719 Gas Density Monitor is engineered for versatility, offering installation options of IP65/IP67 protection, it is suitable for both outdoor and indoor applications. This flexibility allows renewable energy providers to install the monitor across a range of locations, from solar farms to offshore wind turbines, ensuring consistent monitoring across diverse environments. Optional rain covers and thermal protection coverings are also offered. Its absolute pressure reference gas measuring system provides the highest reliability for direct monitoring of gas density, and eliminates thermal expansion effects on measurement with 1:1 compensation over full temperature range—critical for maintaining the efficiency of power transmission systems from renewable sources.Durability is another hallmark of the 8719 Gas Density Monitor. Its maintenance-free design reduces operational costs and downtime for renewable energy providers, while its shock resistance up to 70g ensures reliable operation in harsh environments typical of wind farms and remote solar installations.The device is compliant with SF6 and alternative gases, supporting the transition to more environmentally friendly insulating gases in renewable energy infrastructure to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Additional features such as customizable dial scales and units allow adaptation to specific requirements of different renewable energy technologies and regional standards, enhancing versatility.The optional integrated test/refill valves facilitate easy on-site maintenance, minimizing disruption to renewable energy production. This feature is particularly valuable for remote installations where frequent maintenance visits can be costly and time-consuming.Trafag's commitment to innovation is exemplified by the device's gas density reference chamber principle, which offers the most reliable monitoring solution for insulating gas density, crucial for maintaining the integrity of power transmission from renewable sources. The floating change-over contact (SPDT) output signal provides versatile and reliable switching output for alarm systems, enhancing safety in renewable energy facilities.For more information about the 8719 Gas Density Monitor, visit https://www.trafag.com/en/8719-gas-density-monitor-with-switching-contacts/.About Trafag Inc.Trafag AG, a Swiss-based global leader in sensor and monitoring technology, specializes in delivering high-precision solutions for pressure, temperature, and SF6 gas density measurement. With over 80 years of engineering expertise and a presence in more than 40 countries, the company designs and manufactures advanced sensors and monitoring devices for critical industrial applications, including shipbuilding, hydraulics, railway systems, and high-voltage electrical infrastructure. The company's extensive product portfolio serves OEM customers and industries requiring exceptional performance in challenging environments, underscoring Trafag's reputation for quality, reliability, and technical excellence.For more information about Trafag's products and services, visit https://www.trafag.com/.