The Global Floating Wind Power Market is set to surge from USD 0.8 Billion in 2021 to USD 33.7 Billion by 2030 at a 51.9% CAGR. Explore the key drivers, technologies, regional outlook, leading companies, and investment opportunities in the floating offshore wind energy sector.





More Headlines Articles

Source: Acumen Research and Consulting | Published: 05 March 2026 | Download Free Sample Pages →

Floating Wind Power Market to Reach USD 33.7 Billion by 2030 — 51.9% CAGR Signals a Transformational Decade for Offshore Renewable Energy

According to Acumen Research and Consulting, the global Floating Wind Power Market was valued at USD 0.8 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 33.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a remarkable 51.9% CAGR over the forecast period. This extraordinary growth trajectory reflects the accelerating global shift to deep-water offshore wind energy, unlocking vast ocean areas previously inaccessible to fixed-bottom turbine installations. Floating wind is rapidly transitioning from demonstration projects to utility-scale commercial deployment, driven by net-zero commitments, falling technology costs, and surging energy security imperatives worldwide.

📄 Access the Full Report: Download Free Floating Wind Power Market Sample Pages →

Floating Wind Power Market Overview



Floating Wind Power Market Value (2021): USD 0.8 Billion

USD 0.8 Billion

Floating Wind Power Market Projected Value (2030): USD 33.7 Billion

USD 33.7 Billion

Floating Wind Power Market CAGR: 51.9% (2021-2030)

51.9% (2021-2030)

Growth Factor: ~42× expansion in 9 years

~42× expansion in 9 years

Forecast Period: 2021-2030

2021-2030

Key Sector: Renewable Energy / Offshore Wind

Renewable Energy / Offshore Wind

Report Publisher: Acumen Research and Consulting



What Is Floating Wind Power?

Floating wind power refers to offshore wind turbines mounted on floating structures — such as semi-submersible platforms, spar buoys, or tension leg platforms — moored to the seabed rather than fixed to it. Unlike conventional fixed-bottom offshore wind, which is limited to water depths of up to approximately 60 metres, floating wind turbines can be deployed in deep-water sites of 60 metres and beyond, dramatically expanding the viable geographic footprint for offshore wind energy globally.

This technology is particularly significant because the strongest and most consistent wind resources are often found far from shore in deep waters. Floating wind unlocks these premium wind sites, enabling higher capacity factors and greater energy yields compared to near-shore fixed installations.

Floating Wind Power Market Growth Drivers

Vast Deep-Water Wind Resource Potential

Over 80% of the world's offshore wind resource potential lies in waters too deep for conventional fixed-bottom turbines. Floating wind unlocks this enormous untapped resource, opening new markets across the USA, Japan, South Korea, Norway, and Mediterranean Europe where shallow continental shelf areas are limited.

Net-Zero and Decarbonisation Commitments

Governments worldwide are binding ambitious renewable energy targets to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050. Floating wind offers a scalable, high-output solution for nations with deep coastlines, making it a critical technology in national clean energy transition roadmaps.

Rapid Cost Reduction Trajectory

Floating wind costs have been falling steeply as supply chains mature, turbine sizes increase, and installation techniques improve. Analysts project floating wind LCOE will approach cost parity with fixed-bottom offshore wind within this decade, accelerating commercial scale-up.

Energy Security Imperatives

Following global energy supply disruptions, countries with extensive deep-water coastlines — particularly in Europe and Asia-Pacific — are prioritising domestic floating wind development as a sovereign, long-term clean energy source that reduces import dependence.

Increasing Turbine Size and Output

Next-generation floating wind turbines are scaling to 15 MW and beyond, dramatically improving project economics. Larger turbines reduce the number of platforms required per gigawatt, lowering installation costs and improving overall project returns.

Government Auctions and Policy Support

The UK, Norway, France, South Korea, Japan, and the USA have all launched dedicated floating wind leasing rounds, subsidy programmes, and R&D investments, providing the long-term revenue certainty needed to attract institutional capital into the sector.

Floating Wind Power Market Segmentation

By Foundation Type



Semi-Submersible: The most widely deployed floating foundation type — offers stability, ease of fabrication, and suitability for a wide range of water depths and wave conditions.

The most widely deployed floating foundation type — offers stability, ease of fabrication, and suitability for a wide range of water depths and wave conditions.

Spar Buoy: Deep-draft cylindrical structure providing excellent stability in very deep waters; pioneered by Equinor's Hywind projects in Norway and Scotland.

Deep-draft cylindrical structure providing excellent stability in very deep waters; pioneered by Equinor's Hywind projects in Norway and Scotland.

Tension Leg Platform (TLP): Anchored to the seabed by vertical tendons; offers minimal platform motion, suitable for high-turbulence environments.

Anchored to the seabed by vertical tendons; offers minimal platform motion, suitable for high-turbulence environments.

Barge: Cost-effective, flat-bottomed design suited for sheltered, moderate-depth waters; growing interest in Asian markets.



By Water Depth



60-100 Metres: Early commercial deployment zone — transitional water depths bridging fixed-bottom and deep-water floating wind.

Early commercial deployment zone — transitional water depths bridging fixed-bottom and deep-water floating wind.

100-200 Metres: Core floating wind deployment zone offering premium wind resources and grid proximity.

Core floating wind deployment zone offering premium wind resources and grid proximity.

200+ Metres: Emerging frontier — ultra-deep deployments under active R&D and pilot development.



By Application



Utility-Scale Power Generation: Grid-connected commercial floating wind farms — the dominant and fastest-growing application.

Grid-connected commercial floating wind farms — the dominant and fastest-growing application.

Green Hydrogen Production: Floating wind powering offshore electrolysers for green hydrogen — a major emerging use case attracting significant investment.

Floating wind powering offshore electrolysers for green hydrogen — a major emerging use case attracting significant investment.

Island and Remote Community Power: Floating wind as a solution for island nations with deep coastal waters and high diesel dependency.

Floating wind as a solution for island nations with deep coastal waters and high diesel dependency.

Offshore Oil & Gas Electrification: Powering offshore platforms to replace diesel and gas generators, reducing Scope 1 emissions.



📊 Get Full Segmentation Data: Download Free Floating Wind Power Market Sample Pages →

Floating Wind Power Market Regional Outlook

Europe — Global Leader

Europe leads global floating wind development, driven by Norway, the UK, Portugal, and France. Scotland's Hywind Scotland — the world's first commercial floating wind farm — remains a landmark project. The UK's ScotWind leasing round awarded over 25 GW of floating wind capacity. Norway is developing the world's largest planned floating wind project, Utsira Nord. The EU's offshore renewable energy strategy targets 300 GW of offshore wind by 2050, with floating wind playing a central role.

Asia-Pacific — Fastest Growing

Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing floating wind market. Japan and South Korea have limited shallow-water continental shelves, making floating wind their primary offshore wind pathway. China is rapidly scaling R&D and demonstration capacity. Taiwan and Vietnam are also emerging as significant markets with strong government support and deep-water wind resources.

North America — Emerging Pipeline

The United States is developing substantial floating wind capacity offshore California and Maine, where deep Pacific and Atlantic shelf conditions preclude fixed-bottom installations. The Biden and subsequent administrations have provided strong federal leasing support through BOEM. Oregon and Hawaii are also key target states for early commercial floating wind projects.

Rest of World

Brazil, Australia, India, and Chile are emerging floating wind markets. Brazil's extensive deep Atlantic coastline, Australia's deep-water resource potential, and India's ambitious renewable energy targets are driving early-stage feasibility and policy development in these regions.

Competitive Landscape — Key Players

Acumen Research and Consulting identifies the following leading companies shaping the global Floating Wind Power Market:



Equinor (Hywind)



Vestas Wind Systems



Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy



General Electric (GE Vernova)



BW Ideol



Principle Power



Naval Energies



Hexicon



Aker Solutions



TotalEnergies



bp (British Petroleum)



Shell



📊 Get Competitive Intelligence: Download Free Floating Wind Power Market Sample Pages →

Recent Developments and Investment Themes



Hywind Tampen (Norway): The world's largest floating wind farm at 88 MW, electrifying offshore oil and gas platforms — a landmark proof of commercial viability.

The world's largest floating wind farm at 88 MW, electrifying offshore oil and gas platforms — a landmark proof of commercial viability.

UK ScotWind Leasing: 25+ GW of floating wind capacity awarded in Scotland's ScotWind round, representing the world's largest floating wind pipeline to date.

25+ GW of floating wind capacity awarded in Scotland's ScotWind round, representing the world's largest floating wind pipeline to date.

US West Coast Leasing: BOEM's California floating wind lease auctions opened up gigawatt-scale development opportunity in the Pacific for the first time.

BOEM's California floating wind lease auctions opened up gigawatt-scale development opportunity in the Pacific for the first time.

Green Hydrogen Integration: Multiple European and Asian projects exploring co-location of floating wind with offshore hydrogen electrolysers.

Multiple European and Asian projects exploring co-location of floating wind with offshore hydrogen electrolysers.

Supply Chain Investment: Rapid build-out of specialised port facilities, fabrication yards, and installation vessels to support floating wind scale-up.

Rapid build-out of specialised port facilities, fabrication yards, and installation vessels to support floating wind scale-up.

15 MW+ Turbines: Next-generation turbine platforms specifically designed for floating applications are entering commercial deployment, materially improving project economics.



Challenges Facing the Floating Wind Power Market



High Capital Costs: Floating platforms, specialised mooring systems, and dynamic export cables result in significantly higher CAPEX than fixed-bottom offshore wind.

Floating platforms, specialised mooring systems, and dynamic export cables result in significantly higher CAPEX than fixed-bottom offshore wind.

Supply Chain Immaturity: Limited fabrication capacity for floating platforms, purpose-built installation vessels, and experienced O&M providers constrains near-term deployment rates.

Limited fabrication capacity for floating platforms, purpose-built installation vessels, and experienced O&M providers constrains near-term deployment rates.

Dynamic Cable Technology: Dynamic inter-array and export cables connecting floating turbines must withstand continuous movement — a technically demanding and costly engineering challenge.

Dynamic inter-array and export cables connecting floating turbines must withstand continuous movement — a technically demanding and costly engineering challenge.

Grid Connection Complexity: Connecting remote deep-water floating wind farms to onshore grids requires long high-voltage subsea cables and complex offshore substations.

Connecting remote deep-water floating wind farms to onshore grids requires long high-voltage subsea cables and complex offshore substations.

Permitting and Environmental Approvals: Deep-water deployments raise new environmental assessment requirements, including impacts on deep-sea ecosystems and marine navigation.



Floating Wind in the Broader Wind Energy Landscape

Floating wind is part of a rapidly expanding global wind energy sector. The broader Wind Turbine Market was valued at USD 58.5 Billion in 2022 and is forecast to reach USD 107.1 Billion by 2032 at a 6.4% CAGR. The Wind Energy Cable Market — critical infrastructure for all offshore wind — was valued at USD 626.4 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 943.2 Billion by 2032. The Direct Drive Wind Turbine Market is expected to grow from USD 21.91 Billion in 2025 to USD 95.02 Billion by 2035, with direct-drive systems increasingly preferred for offshore and floating applications due to lower maintenance requirements.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What Is the Global Floating Wind Power Market Size in 2021?

The global Floating Wind Power Market was valued at USD 0.8 Billion in 2021, according to Acumen Research and Consulting.

What Will the Floating Wind Power Market Be Worth by 2030?

The market is projected to reach USD 33.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a 51.9% CAGR — approximately 42× growth over the forecast period.

What Is the Difference Between Floating and Fixed-Bottom Offshore Wind?

Fixed-bottom offshore wind turbines are anchored directly to the seabed and are limited to water depths of up to ~60 metres. Floating wind turbines are mounted on moored floating structures, enabling deployment in deep waters of 60 metres and beyond — unlocking over 80% of the world's offshore wind resource.

Which Region Leads the Floating Wind Power Market?

Europe currently leads global floating wind development, with Norway, the UK, Portugal, and France at the forefront. Asia-Pacific — particularly Japan and South Korea — is the fastest-growing market.

What Are the Main Floating Wind Foundation Types?

The four main foundation types are: semi-submersible platforms, spar buoys, tension leg platforms (TLP), and barge-type foundations — each suited to different water depths and environmental conditions.

Where Can I Access the Full Floating Wind Power Market Report?

The full report is available at Acumen Research and Consulting. Download free sample pages: Request Sample Pages →

Strategic Outlook to 2030

The global Floating Wind Power Market is at the dawn of a transformational decade. With a projected 51.9% CAGR and growth from USD 0.8 Billion in 2021 to USD 33.7 Billion by 2030, floating wind is set to become one of the most consequential clean energy technologies of this generation. As costs fall, supply chains mature, and government auctions unlock gigawatt-scale pipelines across Europe, Asia-Pacific, and North America, floating wind will transition from a pioneering niche to a mainstream pillar of the global energy system.

Developers, investors, equipment manufacturers, and grid operators positioning now in floating wind technology, supply chains, and project pipelines will be best placed to capture the extraordinary value creation opportunity ahead.

📥 Ready to Explore the Full Data? Download Free Floating Wind Power Market Report Sample Pages →