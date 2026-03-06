Natural Power supports Technique Solaire with Iberdrola wind acquisition in France

The transaction marks a significant milestone for Technique Solaire, expanding its renewable energy footprint in France with the addition of 11 operational wind farms totalling 118MW, alongside a further 639MW development pipeline of onshore wind and solar projects (of which 260MW have been reviewed by Natural Power as part of the due diligence exercise).



Natural Power provided detailed buy-side technical due diligence across two phases of review. The scope covered a comprehensive assessment of the operational assets — including turbine technology, performance history, operations and maintenance (O&M) arrangements, permitting compliance and asset management structures — as well as an in-depth evaluation of projects under development.The operational portfolio comprises 60 turbines across 11 wind farms, featuring a balanced mix of Enercon and Vestas technology. Natural Power's review assessed turbine condition, availability trends, contractual O&M frameworks and lifecycle assumptions, alongside analysis of key technical and operational risks. The team also evaluated ICPE permitting compliance and curtailment obligations to ensure a clear understanding of regulatory exposure.For the development pipeline, Natural Power reviewed permitting status, grid connection arrangements, ecological constraints, construction timelines and financial model assumptions, providing independent insight into project maturity, connection risk and capital expenditure expectations.Axelle Foix, Principal Due Diligence Advisor at Natural Power France, said: "We were delighted to support Technique Solaire on this strategic acquisition through a rigorous, two-phase technical due diligence process. Our role was to provide clear, independent insight into the operational performance, contractual framework and development readiness of the portfolio. By identifying key technical risks and validating core assumptions, we helped ensure informed decision-making and confidence in the long-term resilience and bankability of these assets."With this acquisition, Technique Solaire further strengthens its position in the French renewable energy market, contributing to national decarbonisation goals and the continued growth of onshore wind capacity."The assignment reflects Natural Power's continued strength in supporting complex renewable energy transactions across Europe, providing investors, developers and lenders with robust technical analysis spanning operational assets through to early-stage development. Find out more about due diligence services here: Renewable Energy Project Due Diligence | Natural Power