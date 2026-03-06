Qcells Workforce Resumes Solar Panel Production at Georgia Factories

Cartersville’s 3.3 GW of solar module production began in April 2024, adding to its impressive output of 5.1 GW from its Dalton, Georgia location, which opened in 2019. By the end of the year, these two facilities will have a combined workforce of nearly 4,000 people building 8.4 GW of solar panels and their key components each year.

DALTON, Ga., CARTERSVILLE, Ga.-- Today, Qcells announced its solar panel output being back to normal production after its temporary pause due to a customs clearance process. Meanwhile, its Cartersville, Georgia factory is expected to have the capacity to manufacture 3.3 GW of ingots, wafers, and cells by the end of 2026.



Marta Stoepker, Head of Communications at Qcells, issued the following statement:"We are proud to be back to work manufacturing the American-made energy the country needs right now. Like any company, hurdles have and will occur, which requires us to adapt and be nimble, but our overall goal remains the same -- to build a complete American solar supply chain."To achieve this, we are excited to welcome hundreds of new, talented people into our workforce as we finalize our one-of-a-kind factory in Cartersville, Georgia. By the end of 2026, we'll have nearly 4,000 people manufacturing panels and components that America hasn't made in a very long time."###About QcellsQcells is one of the world's leading clean energy companies, recognized for its established reputation as a manufacturer of high-performance, high-quality solar cells and modules, portfolio of intelligent storage systems, and growing international pipeline of large-scale renewable energy projects. Qcells also provides renewable electricity retail services and packages to end customers across the world. The company is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea (Global Executive HQ) with its diverse international manufacturing facilities in the U.S., Malaysia, and South Korea. Qcells offers Completely Clean Energy through the full spectrum of photovoltaic products, storage solutions, renewable electricity contracting and large-scale solar power plants. Through its growing global business network spanning Europe, North America, Asia, South America, Africa and the Middle East, Qcells provides excellent services and long-term partnerships to its customers in the utility, commercial, governmental and residential markets. For more information, visit: https://qcells.com/us.