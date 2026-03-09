ENEROC USA has officially launched operations in North America, offering advanced lithium battery solutions for industrial and off-highway EVs

ENEROC USA, in partnership with Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited (CATL), a global leader in lithium battery design and manufacturing, has officially launched operations in North America.



More Headlines Articles

A Team with Decades of ExpertiseENEROC USA has assembled a seasoned team of professionals specializing in the material handling and industrial battery sectors. Together, the team boasts over 100 years of combined experience, positioning ENEROC USA as a trusted partner for customers in North America.Sandro Pagliarulo, CEO of ENEROC USA, expressed his excitement for this new chapter:"ENEROC USA is here to redefine the energy landscape for industrial and off-highway EVs. With our state-of-the-art technology, robust after-sales support, and commitment to sustainability, we are confident we will exceed the expectations of our North American customers in terms of product excellence and customer service."Advanced Technology and Unmatched DurabilityENEROC is backed by CATL (an undisputed leader in battery cell manufacturing with an overwhelming 39.2% share of the 2025 global EV battery market) investment and technology to deliver unparalleled motive power batteries, combining world-class technology and reliability. ENEROC's lithium batteries are designed to meet the demanding requirements of industrial applications, offering exceptional durability, advanced safety features, and industry-leading after-sales support.• Proprietary battery management system (BMS): real-time cell state of charge (soc) corrections for optimized battery performance.• Safety innovations: built-in fire extinguisher and 4G tracking module for remote monitoring.• Durability testing: UL and SGS-certified, IP-rated batteries have passed the most rigorous durability tests, including vibration and drop tests.• Extended life expectancy: 12 years or up to 4,000 cycles, backed by a 6-year warranty.Each battery is manufactured using CATL's industry-leading technology, which has achieved an exceptional defect rate of PPB, which is one part per billion. This is achieved through 3,600 control points in quality control and a multi-level AI inspection system, ensuring absolute reliability.Customer Focus and After-Sales ServiceThrough its partnership with CATL, ENEROC USA offers a comprehensive after-sales service program designed to minimize downtime and disruptions for customers. 24/7 remote support is available in North America.This commitment to service ensures that customers experience zero operational disruptions, making ENEROC's batteries a dependable choice for mission-critical applications. ENEROC is committed to sustainability, participating in CATL's best-in-class recycling program to ensure an environmentally responsible product lifecycle.Global Reach and Proven Track RecordENEROC's global footprint spans 30+ countries, with regional offices in Germany, Japan, Italy, Korea, Singapore, and now the USA. To date, ENEROC has sold over 180,000 battery packs, supported by its massive manufacturing capacity of 18GW.ENEROC's products are trusted by leading manufacturers of off-highway EVs and electric industrial vehicles, including Crown, Doosan, Hangcha, HELI, Hyster, Jungheinrich, Linde, Toyota, and many others. Covering a wide range of applications, ENEROC batteries power systems from 24V to 750V, catering to various industries and equipment.ENEROC USA is proud to bring its leading-edge technology battery solutions to North America, empowering businesses with reliable, efficient, and sustainable energy solutions.About ENEROCFounded in 2018 and headquartered in Hangzhou, China, ENEROC is a global leader in lithium battery solutions for off-highway vehicles. The company specializes in the development and manufacturing of motive batteries, battery management systems (BMS), and chargers for a wide range of applications, including forklifts, Class I, II, and III, very narrow aisle lift trucks, golf carts, aerial work platforms, sweepers and scrubbers, and more.