Ktech Shines at ENEX 2026 Poland Exhibition, Empowering the European PV & Energy Storage Market with Cutting-edge Technology

The 28th Poland International Renewable Energy Exhibition (ENEX 2026) concluded successfully at the Kielce International Exhibition Center in 2026. This two-day energy industry event, radiating across Central Europe, gathered nearly 300 enterprises from 11 countries, focusing on core fields such as photovoltaics, energy storage, and intelligent energy management. It attracted more than 22,000 industry professionals to communicate and negotiate, emerging as a pivotal platform for insight into the European energy transition trend and connecting global PV & energy storage industry partners. Ktech made a high-profile appearance with two core products: the 7kW single-phase hybrid inverter and the 30kW high-voltage three-phase hybrid inverter. Relying on technological innovation and product design tailored to the European market demand, Ktech garnered high attention from domestic and foreign merchants and reached a number of cooperation intentions on site, laying a solid foundation for deepening its layout in the European PV & energy storage market.



More Headlines Articles

As a "barometer" of the European energy transition, this ENEX exhibition showcased cutting-edge technologies such as a new generation of photovoltaic modules, advanced energy storage systems and hybrid inverters, closely aligning with the industry's core demands for energy efficiency improvement, power system safety and sustainable development. Having deeply engaged in the PV & energy storage inverter field for many years, Ktech has always taken technological innovation as its core driving force. This time, accurately targeting the dual demands of residential and industrial & commercial energy storage in the European market, Ktech brought two core products and became one of the highlights of the exhibition. The Ktech booth enjoyed a continuous flow of visitors on site, with distributors, engineering firms and end users from Poland and surrounding European countries stopping to consult, and showing strong interest in the technical advantages and application value of the products.For the European residential and small commercial energy storage scenarios, the 7kW single-phase hybrid inverter exhibited by Ktech stood out with its core advantage of sodium-ion battery compatibility and became the focus of on-site attention. As an innovative direction in the field of renewable energy storage, sodium-ion batteries have significant advantages over traditional lithium batteries, including abundant raw material reserves, lower costs, higher safety, and broader temperature adaptability (efficient operation at -30℃ to 60℃). The sodium-ion battery adaptability of this Ktech product perfectly meets the European market's demand for low-cost and high-safety energy storage solutions, effectively reducing energy storage costs and improving energy utilization efficiency. At the same time, the product's 95% component recovery rate is highly in line with the European concept of green environmental protection, and it also has both grid-tied and off-grid dual functions — realizing grid-tied sharing of photovoltaic power when the power grid is stable, and quickly switching to off-grid mode when the power grid fails, relying on energy storage batteries for continuous power supply to fully ensure power supply continuity.For large-scale industrial & commercial energy storage scenarios, the 30kW high-voltage three-phase hybrid inverter has won recognition from merchants for its excellent safety performance and energy conversion efficiency. Equipped with a dual safety protection system of AFCI and RSD, the product can accurately capture DC arc hidden dangers, trigger instructions to cut off the DC circuit within 2.5 seconds, and reduce the system voltage to a safe value below 30V within 10 seconds, effectively avoiding fire risks caused by loose wiring, equipment aging, etc. It is fully compliant with the EU IEC 63027 and other global safety specifications, building a solid safety barrier for industrial & commercial photovoltaic energy storage systems. In the meantime, the product adopts a high-voltage design, which can effectively reduce system line loss, greatly improve energy conversion efficiency in high-power scenarios, and is perfectly suitable for application scenarios with high requirements for power stability such as large factories and shopping malls.Notably, both core inverters fully support VPP (Virtual Power Plant) technology. As the core aggregation terminal of virtual power plants, they can realize intelligent linkage with the power grid through the Internet of Things and AI systems, deeply participate in grid peak shaving, valley filling, frequency modulation and peak regulation and other scheduling tasks, helping Europe build a more flexible, stable and efficient new power system. With the rapid development of the European virtual power plant market, Ktech's forward-looking technological layout accurately meets the local energy transition needs and also opens up a broader market space for global partners.During the exhibition, the Ktech team conducted in-depth exchanges with on-site customers. While fully demonstrating the technical advantages and diverse application scenarios of the products, it accurately captured the latest demand trends of the European PV & energy storage market — the market's requirements for the safety, economy and intelligence of energy storage systems are continuously improving, and the demand for residential and industrial & commercial energy storage scenarios is showing a two-way growth trend. Based on this, Ktech will further optimize its product layout, focus on the localized demand of the European market, launch more targeted PV & energy storage integrated solutions, and continuously improve product compatibility and core competitiveness.