Biomass Power Generation Market to Reach USD 132.5 Billion by 2032 | Trends, Technologies & Forecast

The Global Biomass Power Generation Market is set to grow from USD 91.6 Billion in 2023 to USD 132.5 Billion by 2032 at a 4.3% CAGR. Explore key growth drivers, feedstock types, technologies, regional outlook, leading companies, and investment opportunities in biomass power generation.





Source: Acumen Research and Consulting | Updated: March 2026 | Report Code: ARC3722

Biomass Power Generation Market to Reach USD 132.5 Billion by 2032 — Sustainable Energy from Organic Sources Drives Steady Global Growth

According to Acumen Research and Consulting, the global Biomass Power Generation Market was valued at USD 91.6 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 132.5 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2024 to 2032. This steady growth reflects the increasing global commitment to renewable energy and decarbonisation — as governments and industries worldwide seek reliable, dispatchable clean energy alternatives to fossil fuels, biomass power generation is emerging as a proven, scalable solution that converts organic waste and agricultural residues into electricity while delivering significant environmental and waste management co-benefits.

Biomass Power Generation Market — Key Statistics





Indicator

Value







Market Value (2023) USD 91.6 Billion

Projected Market Value (2032) USD 132.5 Billion

CAGR (2024-2032) 4.3%

Europe Market Value (2023) Approx. USD 32.7 Billion

Fastest Growing Region Asia-Pacific (>5% CAGR, 2024-2032)

Dominant Fuel Type Solid Fuel (~72% market share, 2023)

Dominant Technology Combustion (~74% market share, 2023)

Dominant End-Use Sector Industrial

Forecast Period 2024-2032

Report Publisher Acumen Research and Consulting (Report Code: ARC3722)











What Is Biomass Power Generation?

Biomass power generation is the conversion of organic materials — including agricultural waste, forest residues, animal manure, energy crops, and municipal solid waste (MSW) — into electricity and heat. This is achieved through a range of proven conversion processes including combustion, gasification, anaerobic digestion, pyrolysis, and co-firing with conventional fuels.

Biomass is unique among renewable energy sources in that it is dispatchable — it can generate power on demand, regardless of weather conditions — making it a highly valuable complement to intermittent solar and wind power. As a renewable energy source, biomass captures carbon during the growth of its feedstock plants, making it a low-carbon alternative to fossil fuels. Biomass power is widely used across residential heating, industrial energy supply, and utility-scale power generation, frequently in Combined Heat and Power (CHP) configurations that maximise total energy efficiency by producing both electricity and usable heat from a single fuel source.

Biomass Power Generation Market Growth Drivers

Rising Demand for Renewable Energy and Decarbonisation

The accelerating global commitment to reducing carbon emissions is driving demand for proven, dispatchable renewable energy sources — making biomass power generation an increasingly attractive option for governments, utilities, and corporations seeking reliable clean energy that can support grid stability alongside intermittent wind and solar generation. India's development of a domestic carbon market and the growing emphasis on carbon pricing globally are further strengthening the economics of biomass power as a low-carbon fuel alternative.

Government Incentives and Policy Support

Governments worldwide are implementing incentives and regulatory frameworks specifically supporting biomass power generation — including renewable portfolio standards, feed-in tariffs, green certificate schemes, and direct capital grants. Europe's Renewable Energy Directive and Asia-Pacific nations' renewable energy targets are creating strong, durable policy demand for biomass capacity additions across the forecast period.

Growing Urban Waste Management Needs

Rapid global urbanisation is generating unprecedented volumes of municipal solid waste. With more than half the world's population now residing in cities — and global waste generation rates predicted to double the rate of population growth by 2050 — biomass power generation offers a compelling dual solution: converting organic waste streams into renewable electricity while reducing landfill dependency and environmental degradation.

Technological Advances in Biomass Conversion

Continuous innovation in biomass conversion technologies — including advanced gasification, high-efficiency combustion systems, anaerobic digestion biogas upgrading, and pyrolysis-based bio-oil production — is improving energy conversion efficiency, reducing costs, and expanding the range of feedstocks that can be effectively utilised, further enhancing the competitiveness of biomass power generation across all market segments.

Corporate Sustainability Investment

Growing corporate interest in sustainable and eco-friendly energy solutions is creating significant new demand for biomass power. The International Energy Agency (IEA) estimated that around USD 2.8 trillion would be invested in energy globally in 2023 — of which more than USD 1.7 trillion was directed to clean energy including renewables, grids, storage, and low-emission fuels. Biomass power is increasingly featured in corporate renewable energy procurement portfolios as a reliable, carbon-accountable energy source.

Abundant Agricultural Residues in Developing Regions

Developing regions — particularly across Asia, Africa, and Latin America — possess abundant agricultural and forest residues that represent largely untapped biomass feedstock resources. The expansion of biomass power generation into these regions — supported by growing energy demand, waste management imperatives, and government renewable energy targets — represents a significant long-term growth opportunity for the global market.

Biomass Power Generation Market Segmentation

By Feedstock



Agricultural and Forest Residue: The primary feedstock category — driven by the volume and wide availability of crop residues, wood chips, sawdust, and forestry byproducts as sustainable, low-cost energy inputs for biomass power plants.

Municipal Solid Waste (MSW): A rapidly growing feedstock source, particularly in urban areas. Biomass materials account for approximately 61% of combustible MSW by weight and generate around 45% of electricity from MSW combustion, according to the US EIA.

Woody Biomass: Wood pellets, logs, and wood chips — a well-established feedstock widely used in both residential heating and utility-scale biomass power plants, particularly in Europe.

Energy Crops: Dedicated biomass crops including miscanthus, switchgrass, and short-rotation coppice — grown specifically as biomass feedstocks for large-scale power generation.

Urban Residue: Organic residues from urban food waste, garden waste, and commercial organic waste streams — increasingly integrated into biogas and anaerobic digestion biomass power systems.

Others: Animal manure, food processing residues, and other organic byproduct streams.



By Fuel Type



Solid: The dominant fuel category — accounting for approximately 72% of market share in 2023 — driven by the high energy density, established infrastructure, and wide availability of solid biomass fuels including wood pellets, agricultural residues, and energy crops.

Gaseous: Biogas and syngas produced from anaerobic digestion and gasification of biomass — a growing segment with strong applications in combined heat and power systems and grid injection.

Liquid: Bio-oils and other liquid biofuels produced from biomass pyrolysis and liquefaction processes — an emerging segment with potential applications in power generation turbines and combined cycle systems.



By Technology



Combustion: The dominant technology — capturing approximately 74% of market share in 2023 — burning solid biomass to produce steam that drives electricity-generating turbines. Well-established infrastructure, operational simplicity, and broad feedstock flexibility make combustion the preferred choice for most utility-scale biomass power plants globally.

Gasification: Converting biomass into a combustible syngas through partial oxidation at high temperatures — offering higher electrical efficiency than direct combustion and well-suited to distributed power generation applications.

Anaerobic Digestion: Biological breakdown of organic materials in the absence of oxygen to produce biogas (primarily methane) — widely deployed for agricultural waste, food waste, and sewage sludge treatment with combined heat and power generation.

Pyrolysis: Thermal decomposition of biomass in the absence of oxygen, producing bio-oil, biochar, and syngas — an emerging technology with growing applications in liquid biofuel production and combined power generation.

Co-firing: Co-combusting biomass with coal in existing power plant infrastructure — a cost-effective near-term decarbonisation strategy for conventional coal power stations.

Landfill Gas (LFG): Capturing methane produced by organic waste decomposition in landfills for electricity generation — a proven, widely-deployed waste-to-energy technology.



By End-Use Industry



Industrial: The dominant end-use segment — driven by high energy demands in manufacturing, pulp and paper, food processing, and chemical industries that integrate biomass CHP systems to improve energy efficiency and reduce carbon emissions.

Residential: Biomass heating and small-scale power generation systems for homes — particularly prevalent in Northern and Eastern Europe where wood-pellet and log-wood heating systems are deeply embedded in residential energy infrastructure.

Commercial: Biomass energy systems for commercial buildings, hotels, hospitals, and district heating networks — increasingly adopted as part of corporate sustainability and net-zero building programmes.



Biomass Power Generation Market Regional Outlook

Europe — Market Leader

Europe leads the global biomass power generation market, valued at approximately USD 32.7 Billion in 2023 — driven by the region's strong commitment to renewable energy, sustainability objectives, well-established biomass infrastructure, and supportive policy frameworks including the EU Renewable Energy Directive. Sweden, Germany, and the United Kingdom are at the forefront of biomass power deployment, using a diverse range of feedstocks to reduce fossil fuel dependency and meet ambitious climate targets. Companies like Drax (UK) and Ørsted (Denmark) are among the world's largest biomass power operators.

Asia-Pacific — Fastest Growing Region

Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing regional biomass market, forecast to expand at a CAGR exceeding 5% from 2024 to 2032 — driven by rising energy demand, abundant agricultural residue availability, accelerating renewable energy investments, and growing government support in China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia. China and India are making significant investments in biomass technologies to simultaneously address waste management challenges and improve energy security.

North America — Waste-to-Energy and Industrial Biomass

The United States is the primary North American biomass power market, with significant capacity in industrial biomass CHP systems — particularly in the wood products and paper industries — alongside growing waste-to-energy biomass generation. According to the US EIA, the industrial sector consumed the most biomass in the United States in 2023. Federal and state-level renewable energy incentives continue to support market growth.

Latin America — Agricultural Residue Opportunity

Brazil leads the Latin American biomass market, leveraging its vast sugarcane bagasse and agricultural residue resources for large-scale biomass power generation. Mexico and other Latin American nations are increasingly developing biomass capacity to meet growing electricity demand and renewable energy targets.

Middle East & Africa — Emerging Market

The Middle East and Africa represent an emerging biomass growth market, driven by the need for off-grid power solutions, abundant agricultural waste resources in sub-Saharan Africa, and growing government focus on renewable energy diversification across both regions.

Competitive Landscape — Key Players

Acumen Research and Consulting identifies the following leading companies active in the global Biomass Power Generation Market:



Ørsted A/S



Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.



Hurst Boiler & Welding Co, Inc.



Xcel Energy Inc.



Vattenfall AB



Drax Global



Ameresco



Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc.



Sumitomo Corporation



ENGIE



Biomass Power Generation Market Challenges



High Initial Investment Costs: Biomass power plants require substantial upfront capital investment — covering equipment, infrastructure, feedstock management systems, and grid connection — creating a financial barrier to entry that can slow project development, particularly in markets without strong policy support or long-term offtake agreements.

Limited Feedstock Availability and Seasonal Variability: Reliable, cost-effective biomass feedstock supply is not uniformly available across all geographies. Agricultural residues are inherently seasonal, and competition for biomass resources — from the paper, agriculture, and construction sectors — can create supply chain challenges and feedstock cost pressures.

Competition from Solar and Wind: The rapidly declining costs of solar PV and wind power are creating increasingly competitive pressure on biomass power economics, particularly for utility-scale electricity generation, requiring biomass projects to differentiate on dispatchability, waste management co-benefits, and CHP efficiency advantages.

Sustainability and Land Use Concerns: Growing scrutiny of biomass feedstock sustainability — particularly around carbon accounting, land use change, and biodiversity impacts of energy crop cultivation — is creating regulatory and reputational risk for biomass power projects that do not meet rigorous sustainability certification standards.



Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What Is the Global Biomass Power Generation Market Size in 2023?

The global Biomass Power Generation Market was valued at USD 91.6 Billion in 2023, according to Acumen Research and Consulting.

What Will the Biomass Power Generation Market Be Worth by 2032?

The market is projected to reach USD 132.5 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2024 to 2032.

Which Region Leads the Biomass Power Generation Market?

Europe leads the global market — valued at approximately USD 32.7 Billion in 2023 — driven by strong renewable energy policy, established biomass infrastructure, and high penetration in Sweden, Germany, and the UK. Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region, forecast to expand at over 5% CAGR through 2032.

Which Fuel Type Dominates the Biomass Power Generation Market?

Solid biomass fuels dominate — accounting for approximately 72% of market share in 2023 — driven by high energy density, established supply chains, and broad feedstock compatibility across wood pellets, agricultural residues, and energy crops.

Which Technology Has the Largest Market Share in Biomass Power Generation?

Combustion technology dominates with approximately 74% market share in 2023, owing to its operational simplicity, established infrastructure, and broad feedstock flexibility across utility-scale and distributed power applications.

Where Can I Access the Full Biomass Power Generation Market Report?

The full report is available at Acumen Research and Consulting. Download free sample pages: Request Sample Pages →

Biomass Power Generation Market Strategic Outlook to 2032

The global Biomass Power Generation Market is set for steady, sustainable expansion — growing from USD 91.6 Billion in 2023 to USD 132.5 Billion by 2032 at a 4.3% CAGR. While growth is more measured than high-CAGR solar and wind markets, biomass power offers a unique and irreplaceable role in the global clean energy transition — as a dispatchable, base-load-capable renewable energy source that simultaneously addresses waste management, agricultural residue utilisation, and energy security imperatives that intermittent renewables cannot fulfil alone.

Biomass technology developers, project developers, feedstock supply chain operators, utilities, and investors positioning strategically in combustion, gasification, and anaerobic digestion biomass power — particularly in Europe's established market and Asia-Pacific's fast-growing region — will be well placed to capture the durable value creation ahead as biomass power consolidates its essential role as the dispatchable backbone of the global renewable energy system.

