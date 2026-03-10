Jewellok Sets New Standards for Solar Efficiency with High-Purity CDS and CDM Chemical Delivery Solutions for the Photovoltaic Industry

Shenzhen, China — Jewellok, a global leader in Ultra-High Purity (UHP) fluid and gas handling technology, today announced a strategic expansion of its Chemical Delivery Systems (CDS) and Chemical Dilution Modules (CDM) specifically optimized for the Photovoltaic (PV) industry. As solar manufacturers scale to meet global renewable energy targets, Jewellok's advanced delivery infrastructure provides the precision and chemical integrity required to maximize cell efficiency and production yield.



The manufacturing of high-efficiency solar cells—including monocrystalline, multicrystalline, and thin-film technologies—relies on the flawless delivery of volatile acids, bases, and dopants. Jewellok's CDS units serve as the critical link between bulk chemical storage and the production floor, automating the transport of hazardous agents like Hydrofluoric (HF) and Nitric (HNO₃) acids. By utilizing 316L stainless steel with electropolished internal surfaces, Jewellok components eliminate the risk of trace metal contamination, which is vital for maintaining the electrical performance of silicon wafers.In the crucial wafer texturizing phase, Jewellok's CDM (Chemical Dilution and Mixing) modules offer unparalleled accuracy. These systems precisely blend Potassium Hydroxide (KOH) or Sodium Hydroxide (NaOH) with specialized additives to create the micro-pyramid structures on wafer surfaces that minimize light reflection and boost energy absorption. For the thin-film sector, Jewellok's CDM technology manages the exact concentrations needed for Chemical Bath Deposition (CBD), ensuring uniform growth of the Cadmium Sulfide (CdS) window layer."The Photovoltaic industry is currently in a race toward higher conversion efficiencies," said James Yuan, Vice President at Jewellok. "Whether it is texturizing the wafer surface or removing Phosphosilicate Glass (PSG) after doping, the precision of chemical ratios is non-negotiable. Our CDS and CDM solutions are engineered to deliver that precision while significantly reducing the safety risks associated with manual chemical handling."Jewellok's PV-ready systems are built for the high-volume nature of solar fabrication. Features such as integrated sensors for real-time leak detection and automated changeover protocols ensure continuous operation. These innovations help manufacturers reduce gas and chemical-related production interruptions by an estimated 25-30%, directly lowering the levelized cost of energy (LCOE) for solar technology.From Phosphorus (POCl₃) doping paths to high-purity cleaning lines, Jewellok continues to provide the sub-surface infrastructure that drives the green energy revolution. Their commitment to UHP standards ensures that solar manufacturers can achieve the highest possible purity levels, resulting in more durable and efficient solar modules.About Shenzhen Jewellok Technology Co., LtdJewellok is a premier manufacturer of UHP gas and fluid handling components, specializing in valves, regulators, and integrated delivery systems for the semiconductor, medical, and renewable energy sectors. Through engineering excellence and a focus on material purity, Jewellok empowers advanced manufacturing industries to achieve peak operational performance.Media Contact:James YuanShenzhen Jewellok Technology Co., Ltd.Building A3, No. 440, Hedong Village, Hengkeng, Guancheng Community, Guanhu Street, Longhua District, Shenzhen City, ChinaPhone: +86-13380377051Email: info@jewellok.comWebsite: https://www.jewellok.com/