Intersolar & Energy Storage North America Opens Registration for 2026 Midwest Conference and Tradeshow

Intersolar & Energy Storage North America (IESNA), the premier U.S. event series for solar, energy storage, EV infrastructure, and manufacturing, today opened registration for its June 15-17 regional event at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, IL.



Held for the first time as IESNA Midwest, the 2026 event follows the acquisition and rebranding of Midwest Solar Expo, furthering its mission to illuminate renewable energy innovation in the region."IESNA Midwest 2026 marks an exciting new chapter for the region's rapidly expanding clean energy market," said Beckie Kier, Event Director, Intersolar & Energy Storage North America. "Attendees will gain information and connections tailored to their needs—and access to the leading solutions needed to thrive in our ever-evolving industry."Highlights for 2026A purpose-built exhibit hall featuring industry-leading companies including Summit Ridge Energy, Trajectory Energy Partners, APA Solar Racking, Energyscape Renewables, EticaAG, Heliene USA, and more.More than 15 workshop and conference sessions examining state and federal policy updates, grid interconnection, transmission and utility-scale deployment, regulation, and financing, among other key topics within a Midwest lens. Workshops by event partner North American Board of Certified Energy Practitioners (NABCEP) offering continuing education credits are included with conference access.Dynamic networking activities, including an Opening Reception sponsored by Trajectory Energy Partners, the perennial favorite Pop-a-Shot basketball competition, after-event happy hour with Illinois Solar Education Association (ISEA), and more to come.Get StartedRegister here to secure Early Bird pricing—available until April 14, 2026.Sign up for event updates here.Browse the Schedule at-a-Glance.Reserve hotel accommodations with IESNA Midwest's official hotel provider.About Intersolar & Energy Storage North America (IESNA)Intersolar & Energy Storage North America is the premier U.S. tradeshow and conference series for solar, energy storage, EV infrastructure, and manufacturing. IESNA events provide targeted education, strategic networking, and a dynamic exhibit hall to connect clean energy professionals and advance industry growth.IESNA's Flagship event, next held February 8-11, 2027 in San Diego, CA, convenes professionals across the US and beyond, showcasing innovation and examining policy, technology, and market developments. IESNA's regional events are tailored to key markets and include IESNA Midwest (June 15-17, 2026 in Rosemont, IL) and IESNA Texas (September 1-2, 2026 in Dallas, TX). Learn more: www.iesna.com.About DiversifiedDiversified is a global B2B events and media company that strengthens business communities by fostering a space, in person and online, for professionals and businesses to connect and grow. The company serves as a trusted partner across several industries including active lifestyle, business management, clean energy, commercial marine, healthcare, seafood, technology and more. Established in 1949 and headquartered in Portland, Maine, the global company has divisions and offices around the world in Australia, Canada, Hong Kong and the United Kingdom. Diversified is a third-generation, family-owned business. For more information, visit: www.divcom.com.