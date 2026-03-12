Joint Forces for Solar - 16th PV Briefing and Networking Forum at Intersolar Europe 2026 in Munich: Expert Insights into Current Developments of the Solar Market



Bonn, March 12, 2026 - From June 23-25, 2026, the global PV industry will once again return to Intersolar Europe 2026 in Munich, Germany, as part of The smarter E Europe, Europe's largest trade fair alliance for the energy industry. This year, more than 1,300 exhibitors are expected at Intersolar Europe 2026. Joint Forces for Solar (JF4S) will be hosting the 16th edition of its annual PV Briefing & Networking Forum Europe on Wednesday, June 24, 2026 from 01:30-03:00 PM at the Intersolar Forum in Hall A 3, Booth A3.150.In the face of regional divergence, geopolitical conflicts impacting the price of fossils and a growing demand for system flexibility and self-consumption, the solar market is undergoing a fundamental shift, particularly in Europe and Germany, where traditional growth models are being replaced by more integrated, resilient energy systems. While the global market has long been driven by rapid PV expansion, recent trends indicate a clear pivot toward self-consumption, sector coupling and enhanced grid flexibility. In Germany, despite a slowdown in new PV installations compared to previous years, the market has seen a significant rise in energy storage deployment, with cumulative installed storage capacity reaching around 25 GWh, according to the EUPD Research Electrical Energy Storage Report© H2 2025. This reflects a broader shift from simply adding solar capacity to building smarter, more flexible energy systems. As in previous years, the companies leading this development across Europe will be represented at Intersolar Europe 2026 both on the show floor and in the exhibition areaWith 101,000 sqm of exhibition space, Intersolar Europe 2026 is the world's leading exhibition for the solar industry, providing a vibrant networking ecosystem and a fertile ground for professional connections. The Intersolar Forum at the Intersolar Europe, situated in Hall A3, Booth A3.150, offers a diversified programme consisting of keynote presentations, best-practice examples as well as talks by industry experts on current topics and trends. Furthermore, attendees can interact with the 100,000+ visitors of The smarter E Europe, which brings together four conferences: ees Europe, EM-Power Europe, Intersolar Europe and Power2Drive Europe.At JF4S' 16th PV Briefing and Networking Forum Europe at the Intersolar Forum, technological innovations, market insights and best practices will be shared by companies such as ATESS POWER TECHNOLOGY GERMANY GmbH, BRC Solar GmbH, Pylon Technologies Co., Ltd., Shenzhen Hopewind Electric Co., Ltd., Solavita GmbH, SwissWatt One AG and Ultimati Energie Deutschland GmbH. The current state of the residential energy storage system will be one focal point of this session, alongside insightful presentations on the importance of manufacturing processes in the PV industry and new innovations maximising PV yields. The session also enables attendees to forge new connections and develop new business ideas among peers. In addition to hosting the PV Briefing and Networking Forum Europe, the JF4S team, alongside colleagues from the EUPD Group, will be moderating sessions on grid-forming PV inverters, among others, and recognise winning companies with the EUPD Installer Award at the Intersolar Forum.An overview of all EUPD Group activities during The smarter E Europe 2026 can be found here ».Event details: Joint Forces for Solar - 16th PV Briefing and Networking Forum EuropeLocation: Intersolar Forum at Intersolar Europe 2026, Hall A3, Booth A3.150Time and Date: Wednesday, June 24, 2026 from 01:30-03:00 PM