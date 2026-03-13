Biogas Market to Reach USD 103.6 Billion by 2032 | 6.8% CAGR | Trends, Sources & Forecast

The Global Biogas Market was valued at USD 57.9 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 103.6 Billion by 2032 at a 6.8% CAGR. Explore key growth drivers, feedstock sources, applications, regional outlook, and leading companies in the global biogas industry.





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Source: Ameco Research | Published: March 2026 | Report No. 277117 | Download Free Sample Pages →

Biogas Market to Reach USD 103.6 Billion by 2032 — Renewable Energy Demand, Waste-to-Energy Expansion, and Vehicle Fuel Growth Drive Sustained 6.8% CAGR

According to Ameco Research, the global Biogas Market was valued at USD 57.9 Billion in 2023 and is anticipated to reach USD 103.6 Billion by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2024 to 2032. This near-doubling of market value reflects the accelerating global transition toward clean, circular energy solutions — with biogas uniquely positioned as a renewable energy source that simultaneously addresses waste management challenges, reduces greenhouse gas emissions, displaces fossil fuels across electricity, heat, and transportation applications, and creates a productive use for organic waste streams from agricultural, municipal, and industrial sources.

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Biogas Market Overview



Biogas Market Value (2023): USD 57.9 Billion

USD 57.9 Billion

Biogas Market Projected Value (2032): USD 103.6 Billion

USD 103.6 Billion

Biogas Market CAGR: 6.8% (2024-2032)

6.8% (2024-2032)

Leading Region: Europe

Europe

Fastest Growing Region: Asia-Pacific

Asia-Pacific

Top Source Segment: Municipal (largest revenue)

Municipal (largest revenue)

Fastest Growing Source: Industrial

Industrial

Top Application: Electricity Generation

Electricity Generation

Fastest Growing Application: Vehicle Fuel (RNG/Biomethane)

Vehicle Fuel (RNG/Biomethane)

Report Publisher: Ameco Research







Biogas Market — Key Statistics







Market Value (2023)

$57.9B





Projected Value (2032)

$103.6B





CAGR

6.8%

2024-2032





Leading Region

Europe





Top Application

Electricity

Generation







© Ameco Research | amecoresearch.com





What Is Biogas?

Biogas is a renewable energy source produced when microorganisms break down organic matter — such as food waste, animal dung, agricultural residues, and sewage — in the absence of oxygen through a process called anaerobic digestion. The gas produced consists primarily of methane (CH⊂4;) and carbon dioxide (CO⊂2;). Biogas can be used to generate electricity, provide heat for homes and businesses, and fuel vehicles as a clean alternative to petrol and diesel. It is regarded as a sustainable energy source because it reduces waste volumes, lowers greenhouse gas emissions, and decreases reliance on fossil fuels — turning organic waste streams into a valuable energy resource.

Anaerobic digestion can occur naturally — as in landfills or swamps — or in specially designed airtight digesters maintained at controlled temperatures that optimise microbial breakdown of organic matter. Biogas collected from digesters can be used directly for heat and power generation, or upgraded to biomethane (renewable natural gas) by removing CO⊂2; and other impurities — producing a high-purity gas suitable for injection into natural gas grids, compression as vehicle fuel (CBG), or liquefaction as LBG for heavy transport.

The digestate — the solid and liquid residue remaining after anaerobic digestion — is a nutrient-rich organic fertiliser, providing an additional valuable co-product that supports circular economy principles and reduces demand for synthetic fertilisers in agriculture.

Biogas Market Growth Drivers

Increasing Global Demand for Renewable Energy

The global accelerating shift away from fossil fuels toward renewable energy sources is the primary structural driver of biogas market growth. Unlike intermittent solar and wind power, biogas provides dispatchable, baseload-capable renewable energy that can generate electricity and heat on demand — making it a highly complementary and strategically valuable component of diversified clean energy systems. Governments worldwide are setting ambitious renewable energy targets that explicitly include biogas and biomethane as key contributors, creating durable policy demand across electricity, heating, and transportation sectors.

Growing Awareness of Environmental Benefits

The dual environmental benefits of biogas — generating clean energy while simultaneously managing organic waste and preventing methane emissions from unmanaged waste decomposition — are increasingly recognised by governments, industry, and consumers. Biogas production from agricultural, municipal, and industrial waste streams prevents potent greenhouse gas emissions that would otherwise be released through uncontrolled decomposition in landfills or livestock operations, providing strong carbon reduction credentials that support corporate sustainability strategies and national climate commitments.

Rising Fossil Fuel Costs and Energy Security

Rising and volatile fossil fuel prices — amplified by geopolitical disruptions to global energy supply chains — are strengthening the economic case for domestic biogas production as a cost-stable, locally sourced renewable energy alternative. Nations seeking to reduce dependence on imported fossil fuels are increasingly prioritising biogas development as a domestic energy security measure that leverages locally available waste feedstocks to produce gas, electricity, and transport fuel.

Expansion of Anaerobic Digestion Technology

The increasing deployment and advancing maturity of anaerobic digestion technology is a key market growth driver — enabling biogas production from a wide and expanding range of organic waste feedstocks including agricultural waste, food waste, wastewater, and industrial organic residues. Modern anaerobic digestion systems offer improved efficiency, higher biogas yields, lower operational costs, and reduced environmental impact compared to earlier generations — making biogas production increasingly attractive for waste management operators, agricultural businesses, food processors, and utilities seeking to monetise organic waste streams.

Growing Biogas Use for Vehicle Fuel (RNG and Biomethane)

One of the most significant emerging growth trends in the biogas market is the rapid expansion of biogas use as a vehicle fuel — particularly as renewable natural gas (RNG) and biomethane for compressed biogas (CBG) and liquefied biogas (LBG) applications. Rising petrol and diesel prices, tightening vehicle emissions regulations, and growing demand for low-carbon heavy transport fuels are driving substantial investment in biogas upgrading plants across Europe and North America. Biogas burns significantly cleaner than conventional fuels — reducing air pollutants and carbon emissions — making it an increasingly attractive fuel for heavy goods vehicles, buses, and fleet operators.

Government Incentives and Subsidy Programmes

Governments across Europe, North America, and Asia are actively supporting biogas market development through incentives including feed-in tariffs, renewable energy certificates, tax credits, capital grants, and renewable fuel standard mandates. These programmes reduce the cost of capital for biogas projects, improve investment certainty, and create favourable market conditions that are directly accelerating new biogas plant construction and existing plant upgrades — driving both market growth and job creation in the biogas industry.

Biogas Market Segmentation

By Source



Municipal (Largest Revenue Segment): Municipal waste streams — including wastewater and landfill gas — currently generate the most biogas market revenue, driven by the large and consistent volumes of organic waste produced by urban populations. Municipal wastewater treatment plants and managed landfill gas capture systems provide widely available, steady feedstock for biogas production at scale.

Municipal waste streams — including wastewater and landfill gas — currently generate the most biogas market revenue, driven by the large and consistent volumes of organic waste produced by urban populations. Municipal wastewater treatment plants and managed landfill gas capture systems provide widely available, steady feedstock for biogas production at scale.

Industrial (Fastest Growing Segment): The industrial source segment is forecast to grow fastest during the forecast period, as businesses increasingly seek sustainable waste management solutions and recognise the value of biogas production from concentrated, consistent industrial organic waste streams — including wastewater from food and beverage processing, and food scrap from manufacturing and hospitality operations. Tightening environmental regulations and rising landfill costs are accelerating industrial investment in biogas technology.

The industrial source segment is forecast to grow fastest during the forecast period, as businesses increasingly seek sustainable waste management solutions and recognise the value of biogas production from concentrated, consistent industrial organic waste streams — including wastewater from food and beverage processing, and food scrap from manufacturing and hospitality operations. Tightening environmental regulations and rising landfill costs are accelerating industrial investment in biogas technology.

Agricultural: A large and established biogas feedstock category encompassing dairy, poultry, swine farm manure, and agricultural crop residues. Agricultural biogas plants provide farmers with on-site energy generation, reduced manure management costs, and nutrient-rich digestate fertiliser — creating compelling multi-benefit economics for farm-scale biogas adoption.



By Application



Electricity Generation (Largest Application): The dominant application segment, driven by rising global electricity demand and the push for dispatchable renewable energy sources. Biogas is widely used in combined heat and power (CHP) systems that maximise total energy efficiency by producing both electricity and usable heat from a single feedstock — with many countries actively supporting biogas-to-electricity projects through feed-in tariffs and renewable energy certificates.

The dominant application segment, driven by rising global electricity demand and the push for dispatchable renewable energy sources. Biogas is widely used in combined heat and power (CHP) systems that maximise total energy efficiency by producing both electricity and usable heat from a single feedstock — with many countries actively supporting biogas-to-electricity projects through feed-in tariffs and renewable energy certificates.

Vehicle Fuel / Biofuel (Fastest Growing Application): The fastest-growing application segment — driven by strong demand for renewable natural gas (RNG) and biomethane as low-carbon alternatives to petrol and diesel. Supportive government regulations and infrastructure investment in Europe and North America are driving rapid growth in biogas upgrading capacity for compressed biogas (CBG) and liquefied biogas (LBG) vehicle fuel production.

The fastest-growing application segment — driven by strong demand for renewable natural gas (RNG) and biomethane as low-carbon alternatives to petrol and diesel. Supportive government regulations and infrastructure investment in Europe and North America are driving rapid growth in biogas upgrading capacity for compressed biogas (CBG) and liquefied biogas (LBG) vehicle fuel production.

Upgraded Biogas (Biomethane): Biogas purified to high-purity biomethane suitable for injection into natural gas grid infrastructure — enabling renewable gas distribution through existing pipeline networks to residential, commercial, and industrial gas consumers.

Biogas purified to high-purity biomethane suitable for injection into natural gas grid infrastructure — enabling renewable gas distribution through existing pipeline networks to residential, commercial, and industrial gas consumers.

Heat: Direct combustion of biogas for space and process heating in residential, commercial, and industrial applications — providing a clean, locally produced heating fuel alternative to natural gas.

Direct combustion of biogas for space and process heating in residential, commercial, and industrial applications — providing a clean, locally produced heating fuel alternative to natural gas.

Cooking Gas: Biogas for domestic and commercial cooking applications — particularly significant in developing regions of Asia and Africa where biogas digesters provide households with a clean, affordable cooking fuel alternative to biomass and LPG.



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Biogas Market Regional Outlook

Europe — Leading Regional Market

Europe currently leads the global biogas market, driven by the region's well-developed regulatory framework for renewable energy, robust waste management legislation, favourable feed-in tariff structures, and strong biogas industry presence across Germany, Italy, Denmark, France, Sweden, and the UK. Germany is the world's largest biogas market by installed capacity, with thousands of operating agricultural and industrial biogas plants. The EU's REPowerEU agenda and biomethane production targets — including the goal to produce 35 billion cubic metres of biomethane annually by 2030 — are driving a major new wave of biogas and biomethane investment across the continent.

North America — Growing Energy Investment

North America is a large and growing biogas market, with the United States driving significant investment in renewable natural gas (RNG) production from agricultural, landfill, and wastewater sources. The US Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS), Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) methane reduction programmes, and Inflation Reduction Act incentives for clean energy are creating strong policy-backed demand for biogas and biomethane projects across the US and Canada.

Asia-Pacific — Fastest Growing Region

Asia-Pacific is forecast to be the fastest-growing regional biogas market — driven by rapid industrialisation, rising environmental concerns, and accelerating investment in renewable energy infrastructure, particularly in China and India. China is investing heavily in large-scale biogas projects as part of its rural energy development and waste management strategy, while India's National Biogas Programme and agricultural organic waste availability are supporting strong biogas sector expansion across the subcontinent.

Latin America and Middle East & Africa

Latin America (led by Brazil and Mexico) and the Middle East & Africa represent emerging and growing biogas markets, with significant untapped potential from agricultural and municipal organic waste streams, rising energy demand, and growing government interest in waste-to-energy and renewable gas solutions. Brazil's large agribusiness sector and abundant agricultural residues represent a particularly strong long-term biogas feedstock opportunity.

Competitive Landscape — Key Players

Ameco Research identifies the following leading companies active in the global Biogas Market:



Agraferm Technologies AG



WELTEC BIOPOWER



BTS-biogas



Anaergia



Gasum Oy



MAKEEN Energy



Viessmann



PlanET Biogas Global GmbH



Xergi A/S



Agrinz Technologies GmbH



EnviTec Biogas AG



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Market Challenges



High Initial Investment Costs: Biogas plant construction — including digester tanks, gas handling systems, combined heat and power units, and upgrading equipment — requires significant upfront capital investment that can be challenging to finance, particularly for agricultural operators and developers in markets without strong subsidy or policy support frameworks.

Biogas plant construction — including digester tanks, gas handling systems, combined heat and power units, and upgrading equipment — requires significant upfront capital investment that can be challenging to finance, particularly for agricultural operators and developers in markets without strong subsidy or policy support frameworks.

Infrastructure Limitations in Developing Regions: In many high-potential developing markets, limited gas grid infrastructure, inadequate feedstock collection logistics, and insufficient technical expertise for plant operation and maintenance constrain the pace of biogas market development and restrict the geographic reach of commercial-scale projects.

In many high-potential developing markets, limited gas grid infrastructure, inadequate feedstock collection logistics, and insufficient technical expertise for plant operation and maintenance constrain the pace of biogas market development and restrict the geographic reach of commercial-scale projects.

Feedstock Supply Consistency: Maintaining a consistent, reliable supply of high-quality organic feedstock is critical for efficient biogas plant operation — but seasonal variations in agricultural waste availability, competition for feedstocks, and logistical challenges in waste collection can create operational uncertainties for biogas plant operators.

Maintaining a consistent, reliable supply of high-quality organic feedstock is critical for efficient biogas plant operation — but seasonal variations in agricultural waste availability, competition for feedstocks, and logistical challenges in waste collection can create operational uncertainties for biogas plant operators.

Regulatory Complexity: The multi-jurisdictional regulatory environment governing biogas plant permits, grid connections, digestate land application, gas quality standards, and renewable energy incentive eligibility can create significant project development complexity and delay — increasing transaction costs and extending timelines to financial close for new biogas investments.



Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What Is the Global Biogas Market Size in 2023?

The global Biogas Market was valued at USD 57.9 Billion in 2023, according to Ameco Research.

What Will the Biogas Market Be Worth by 2032?

The market is projected to reach USD 103.6 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2024 to 2032.

Which Region Leads the Global Biogas Market?

Europe currently leads the global Biogas Market, driven by favourable legislation, established waste management infrastructure, and strong government support for biogas and biomethane production. Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region, led by China and India.

Which Source Segment Leads the Biogas Market?

The municipal segment generates the most revenue, driven by large and consistent urban organic waste volumes from wastewater treatment and landfill gas capture. The industrial segment is forecast to be the fastest-growing source through 2032.

Which Application Is Growing Fastest in the Biogas Market?

Vehicle fuel — specifically renewable natural gas (RNG) and biomethane for compressed biogas (CBG) and liquefied biogas (LBG) applications — is the fastest-growing biogas application, driven by rising transport decarbonisation mandates and biogas upgrading investment in Europe and North America.

Where Can I Access the Full Biogas Market Report?

The full report is available at Ameco Research. Download free sample pages: Request Sample Pages →

Biogas Market Outlook to 2032

The global Biogas Market is on a strong and sustained growth trajectory — rising from USD 57.9 Billion in 2023 to USD 103.6 Billion by 2032 at a 6.8% CAGR. As the global energy transition accelerates, biogas stands out as uniquely versatile among renewable energy technologies — simultaneously addressing energy security, waste management, agricultural sustainability, transport decarbonisation, and greenhouse gas reduction objectives from a single technology platform. The convergence of rising fossil fuel costs, tightening environmental regulations, expanding government support, advancing anaerobic digestion and upgrading technologies, and growing biomethane demand across European and North American gas networks is creating a powerful and durable growth environment for the global biogas industry throughout the decade ahead.

Biogas plant developers, anaerobic digestion technology suppliers, biomethane upgrading specialists, gas grid infrastructure operators, agricultural businesses, waste management companies, and clean energy investors that strategically position across the biogas value chain — particularly in Europe's policy-led market, Asia-Pacific's fast-expanding industrialisation wave, and North America's RNG investment boom — will be well placed to capture the significant long-term opportunities ahead as biogas scales from a specialist waste-to-energy technology to a mainstream pillar of the global clean energy transition.

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